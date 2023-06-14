Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Call to Alaskan Port

In an unexpected move, Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the cancellation of its stop at Valdez, Alaska, this week on its cruise aboard the Norwegian Spirit.

The shift in the itinerary has sparked rumors online about Valdez being permanently scrapped from the ship’s routes. Norwegian Spirit will sail in Alaska through August this year, after which it will be repositioning to Hawaii and the Pacific Islands.

Norwegian Spirit‘s Altered Itinerary

Norwegian Cruise Line has informed guests booked onboard the 7-night Alaska cruise onboard Norwegian Spirit departing today, June 14, that it has removed the port call to Valdez, Alaska.

Norwegian Spirit, which weighs 75,390 gross tons and has a passenger capacity of 2,018 guests, is currently sailing a series of seven and 14-day cruises to Alaska from Vancouver and Seward. However, as communicated in a recent letter to its guests, the cruise line has had to revise its itinerary due to reasons beyond its control.

Norwegian Spirit Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Jennifer Jessica Peck / Shutterstock)

“We are committed to delivering incredible vacation experiences. While we try to maintain original itineraries as much as possible, unfortunately, at times, there are circumstances outside our control that require us to make adjustments. “ the cruise line said in the letter.

“While we understand the disappointment this itinerary change may cause, we assure our guests that our other offerings will provide equally thrilling experiences.”

The Norwegian Spirit‘s itinerary was initially set to cruise from Seward to Valdez on June 14, with the call to Valdez scheduled for June 15.

The new itinerary has replaced the Valdez stop with a cruise through Hubbard Glacier, followed by a stop at the replacement for Valdez, Icy Strait Point, on June 16. Shore excursions booked for Valdez will be automatically canceled, and a full monetary refund will be issued.

Valdez, known for its diverse range of activities, is considered less popular than other Alaskan ports but still has many activities to enjoy. From adrenaline-filled activities like ice climbing and river rafting to various arts, entertainment, family activities, and natural attractions, the destination has much to offer its visitors.

Image Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

This week’s cancellation has sparked rumors online with the suggestion that Norwegian Spirit will no longer call Valdez for this season. However, this has not currently been confirmed by Norwegian Cruise Line. Each of Norwegian Spirit’s cruises through August includes the port in its itineraries.

Future Plans for the Norwegian Spirit

The Norwegian Spirit is set to sail in Alaska until August this year. From there, she will reposition to the Pacific Ocean, with future cruises including a 16-night Alaska to Hawaii itinerary from August 30 to September 15, followed by several Hawaii and Pacific Ocean cruises and, from December, cruises between Sydney, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand.

Norwegian Cruise Line disclosed the cancellation of most of Norwegian Spirit’s 2024 Alaska sailing season due to a full ship charter in May 2023 and has also cancelled various cruises due to dry docks and other reasons.

While these changes may disappoint some guests, Norwegian Cruise Line has plenty of alternative options. Guests can choose to sail on other Norwegian ships in Alaska, such as Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Bliss, and Norwegian Sun.

Additionally, Norwegian Spirit will offer longer itineraries in 2024 that include visits to Alaska alongside Hawaiian destinations.