Norwegian Cruise Line Awards Top Educators With Free Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line announced the winners of its fourth annual Giving Joy contest, a program that recognizes and honors teachers across North America. All 20 winning educators will be treated to a free cruise on the new Norwegian Viva to acknowledge their dedication.

Grand Prize Winners to Sail on Norwegian Viva

Twenty teachers from around the US will enjoy a free 7-day cruise for two aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship, thanks to the line’s annual Giving Joy contest, which celebrates educators and rewards their hard work with a vacation at sea.

Three exceptionally fortunate Grand Prize winners will sail aboard the 3,100-guest Norwegian Viva, the line’s newest ship due to enter service in August 2023. The three teachers will be invited to attend the ship’s exclusive four-day christening voyage from Miami in November.

The christening event is set for November 28, 2023, where VIP guests will watch performances by five-time Latin Grammy Award-winning artist Luis Fonsi, who also is serving as godfather of Norwegian Viva.

The grand prize winners are Ryan Price, of Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy in Vacaville, California, Carolyn Reardon, from James Otis Elementary School in Chicago; and Angelo Mirante, of Lakewood High School in Arlington, Washington.

The 2023 contest attracted support for some 3,400 teachers who were nominated in the US and Canada. Besides the Grand Prize winners, other teachers who were honored hail from various states, including Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

“On behalf of all of us at Norwegian Cruise Line, we congratulate this year’s winners and nominees who have gone above and beyond to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their calling as educators, and in doing so have left a lasting positive impact on their students, schools and broader communities,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“We look forward to welcoming this year’s winners aboard for a well-deserved cruise vacation,” he added.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s beverage partner, Coca-Cola, is donating roundtrip airfare for each winner and their guest as they arrange for their free cruise. The teachers can select a cruise operating through 2024 and embarking from US and Canadian ports.

In addition, all of the winning educators will be given a free virtual training session by the Guy Harvey Foundation, the ocean conservation group based in South Florida. The foundation conducts educational programs and scientific research aimed at protecting the ocean environment.

Last year’s winning teachers, 100 in total, were awarded a free cruise for two on an exclusive, 5-night sailing of Norwegian Prima from October 27-31, 2022.

Norwegian Viva Will Debut in Europe

Norwegian Viva is the line’s second Prima-class ship, following Norwegian Prima, which debuted in July 2022. The ship is in the process of her final outfitting at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, the same yard that constructed Norwegian Prima.

Following Norwegian Viva’s delivery to the cruise line in August, the ship will sail a series of Mediterranean and Greek Islands cruises. On November 16, 2023, the ship is scheduled to begin her first transatlantic crossing, departing from Lisbon, Portugal, for an 11-day voyage to New York City, calling in Madeira, the Azores, and Bermuda.

Norwegian Viva Cruise Ship

After her christening ceremony in Miami, Norwegian Viva will spend the winter season sailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 7- and 9-day Caribbean itineraries visiting Tortola, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Aruba, Curacao, and other popular Caribbean destinations.

Norwegian Viva will feature unique activities, services, and accommodations such as the Indulge Food Hall, the upscale food market with 11 eateries that debuted on Norwegian Prima, Ocean Boulevard, an outdoor walkway wrapping around the entire ship and over a glass bridge, and The Haven, the exclusive luxury ship-within-a-ship area of suites.

Four additional Prima-class vessels are slated to be built for Norwegian Cruise Line. As yet, unnamed and not yet under construction, the ships are scheduled to enter service through 2027.