Norwegian Cruise Line Giving Joy to 100 Teachers

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the finalists of its 2022 “Giving Joy” cruise vacation giveaway, a promotion that draws connections between education and travel and rewards 100 teachers with dream vacations.

Grand Prize Winners, which have not yet been announced, will also receive significant funds for their schools.

Giving Joy Teachers Announced

Now in its third year, the Giving Joy program accepts nominations of teachers, then permits open voting to select which teachers show the greatest dedication and best inspire their students. The top 200 semi-finalists have their credentials and experience verified, before the 100 finalists are announced.

Those 100 deserving teachers have now been revealed, and include educators from all grade levels and subject areas. The 100 finalists come from 27 different U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and two Canadian provinces. Entries were open to all eligible educators in the United States and Canada.

The contest period ran from Teacher Appreciation Week in early May through early June.

Finalists include educators from public and private schools and universities, involved in all types of programs and activities at their respective schools.

“Each of these educators dedicate themselves to their students and their communities. Their role is to broaden their students’ horizons with new experiences, and now we are honored to have the opportunity to do the same for them,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Each of the 100 finalists has won a free cruise for two on an exclusive, 5-night sailing of Norwegian Cruise Line’s upcoming flagship, Norwegian Prima, from October 27-31, 2022. During that sailing from Galveston, Texas, the Grand Prize Winners will be announced, and all finalists and their guests will be treated to a concert by Grammy award-winning pop artist and television star Kelly Clarkson.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate and reward these classroom warriors with an incredible vacation on board our newest, beautiful ship, Norwegian Prima,” said Sommer.

The prize for all finalists also includes airfare, a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, transfers to and from the ship, and other onboard amenities.

Grand Prize Winners Yet to Be Announced

Onboard the celebratory cruise, the three Grand Prize Winners – selected from the pool of 100 finalists – will also be announced at a special award ceremony. The first, second, and third grand prize winners will each receive $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively for their schools.

A special judging panel will select and verify the grand prize winners.

By the end of 2022, the Giving Joy program will have rewarded 230 teachers across the U.S. and Canada with free cruises and donated over $235,000 to schools since it began in 2019.

Celebrating With Norwegian Prima

It will be a celebration indeed for the finalists, their guests, and everyone aboard Norwegian Prima, as Norwegian Cruise Line welcomes the new ship to the fleet. The first of the new Prima-class of vessels, Norwegian Prima will weigh in at 142,500 gross tons with a capacity of 3,215 guests.

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Onboard, the ship will feature outstanding amenities and venues, including the Prima Speedway, the first three-level go-kart racetrack at sea, the spacious Ocean Boulevard promenade, The Rush, a dueling slide over the ship’s starboard side, The Drop, the first freefall dry slide in the world, a relaxing charcoal sauna, and more than 30 restaurants, bars, and lounges.

The ship has suffered delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, which forced the cancelation of its previously planned inaugural voyage from Amsterdam in mid-August, but no further delays have been announced and the ship is well on its way to welcoming guests as scheduled from Galveston in October, after leaving Europe in early September.