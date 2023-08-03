Newest Norwegian Prima-Class Ship Delivered in Italy

Norwegian Cruise Line is ready to officially welcome the brand-new Norwegian Viva into its fleet, as the ship was delivered to the cruise line from the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The delivery comes just days before the ship’s planned inaugural sailing on August 19.

Norwegian Viva Delivered

Fincantieri has announced the delivery of Norwegian Viva, the official handover of the ship to Norwegian Cruise Line, on Thursday, August 3. The vessel now joins her sister ship and the first vessel in the innovative Prima class, Norwegian Prima, which debuted in August 2022.

According to Fincantieri, the new class of vessels “will form the backbone of the future NCL fleet” with their unique designs that cater to Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature freestyle cruising, offering freedom and flexibility to travelers without sacrificing experiences or quality.

Norwegian Viva Cruise Ship

Each of the vessels weighs in at 143,500 gross tons, measures 965 feet (294 meters) long, and is home to more than 1,500 international team members who will ensure every guest enjoys a truly amazing vacation.

Now that Norwegian Viva has been delivered, the following days will be busy onboard as crew members begin arriving to familiarize themselves with the ship’s layout and operation.

Supplies will be delivered, retail spaces will be set up, entertainment casts will practice performances, and other steps will be taken to be sure the ship is ready to welcome guests.

One Part of the Ship Not Ready, Much More on Offer

One aspect of the ship will not be ready to debut when the vessel sets sail on August 19 – Norwegian Cruise Line recently notified guests booked on the inaugural sailing that the ship’s signature show, ‘Beetlejuice: The Musical,’ will not be ready for the debut due to “delays in production.”

Guests will still be able to enjoy a variety of other entertainment onboard, however, including intimate and immersive shows in Syd Norman’s Pour House as well as the ‘ICONS’ concert experience showcasing musical legends from Dolly Parton to Lady Gaga. Live music, trivia contests, and a wide range of games will also be part of the ship’s entertainment showcase.

Norwegian Viva Cruise Ship

Entertainment is not the only thing awaiting guests on Norwegian Viva. The ship offers stunning relaxation and wellness experiences in the Mandara Spa, the fastest slides on the high seas with The Drop and The Rush, delicious dining at both specialty restaurants and complimentary venues, the first-in-fleet glass bridge with Oceanwalk, and the seaside sculpture garden, The Concourse.

Sailing Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Viva‘s first sailing is a 7-night Mediterranean cruise departing from Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday, August 19. On the way to Rome, the ship will visit the iconic ports of Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Cannes, and Livorno.

The ship will remain in the Mediterranean until November, offering assorted itineraries visiting Italy, the Greek Isles, and other top destinations.

On November 16, Norwegian Viva will depart on her first transatlantic cruise – an 11-night sailing from Lisbon to Miami, stopping in the Azores, the US Virgin Islands, and the Dominican Republic before arriving in Florida.

Norwegian Viva‘s official christening is scheduled for November 28, 2023, in Miami, where the ship will also host grand prize winners of the cruise line’s Giving Joy contest to honor educators. After her christening voyage, Norwegian Viva will sail two cruises from Miami before moving to her homeport of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

From San Juan, Norwegian Viva will offer a variety of Caribbean cruises through the winter months, taking guests to popular destinations such as both the British and US Virgin Islands, Barbados, Aruba, Curacao, and more, depending on sail date and itinerary.