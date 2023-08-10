Newest Norwegian Cruise Ship Debuts With Passengers

Norwegian Viva has debuted in Italy, welcoming her first guests on her maiden voyage, a 9-night sailing from Venice. While the ship has not been officially christened as yet, these early sailings will be exploring various ports of call in Europe before the ship moves briefly to Miami to be named, then on to her first official homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Norwegian Viva Joins the Fleet

The long-awaited and slightly delayed Norwegian Viva has welcomed her first guests aboard on a special preview 4-night sailing from Venice, departing August 10.

The ship will be calling on Split, Croatia and Salerno, Italy before she arrives in Rome on Monday, August 14. This is also part of a longer 9-night sailing that will also include Cannes and Ibiza, taking the ship on to Lisbon.

It is common for cruise lines to offer short media, preview, or “friends and family” sailings before a ship officially debuts. These sailings are often filled with journalists, bloggers, travel agents, or friends and families of onboard crew members, as well as cruise line officials.

Norwegian Viva Deck

From Lisbon, the new ship will begin a series of Mediterranean cruises visiting top port destinations such as Naples, Sicily, Santorini, Istanbul, and more as Norwegian Viva is introduced across Europe.

“This summer, our guests will have the opportunity to explore Europe aboard our newest magnificent vessel, Norwegian Viva, while enjoying its well-appointed spacious design, elevated experiences, expansive culinary offerings and signature Norwegian Cruise Line hospitality provided by the best crew in the industry,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

The 142,500-gross ton ship will enjoy Europe through mid-November, before departing on her first transatlantic cruise November 16 from Lisbon to Miami. The ship will offer two sailings from Miami – along with her official christening on November 28 – before moving to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she will remain homeported for the winter, offering various Caribbean itineraries.

Norwegian Viva Cruise Ship (Photo Copyright: Robert McGillivray / Cruise Hive)

In April 2024, Norwegian Viva will return to Europe, where she will remain for the summer sailing season. She will return to San Juan in late November 2024.

Norwegian Viva can welcome 3,099 guests onboard, with 1,506 international crew members ready to provide outstanding service as everyone “lives it up” on every sailing.

Second in the Prima Class – First to Live It Up

Norwegian Viva is the first sister ship to the wildly successful Norwegian Prima, which debuted in August 2022. While the two ships share very similar designs and elevated experiences, Norwegian Viva is distinct from her sister.

“Norwegian Viva’s tagline is ‘Live it Up,’ and I have no doubt our guests will be doing just that while they cruise to some of the liveliest cities in Europe and the Caribbean during the ship’s inaugural season,” said Herrera.

Norwegian Viva Cruise Atrium

Onboard the new ship, guests will enjoy amazing dining venues, including the 11-eatery Indulge Food Hall with table service as guests order dishes delivered from different stations. Other dining options include the indoor/outdoor Surfside Cafe, Mexican flavors at Los Lobos, pub favorites at The Local, and much more.

Thrill-seeking guests will want to take on the challenge of the three-deck Viva Speedway go-kart racetrack, or race their friends in a different way on The Drop and The Rush – the fastest slides at sea with 10 stories of free-fall fun. The Wave waterslide is another way to make a thrilling splash onboard, while the Galaxy Pavilion has the first flying theater simulator at sea.

Norwegian Viva Cruise Ship

Even more unique features onboard Norwegian Viva include The Concourse, the outdoor sculpture garden that offers distinct experiences during the day as well as lighted exhibits at night.

Art-enthusiast guests will also want to check out “Every Wing Has a Silver Lining” the exclusive, 52-foot-wide interactive digital art piece on display at the Metropolitan Bar on Deck 7 (try out a sustainable cocktail while you’re there!).

More fun onboard the new ship includes comedy shows at The Improve at Sea, live music at Syd Norman’s Pour House, luxury shopping at The Gateway, and so much more. Viva (Long Live) Norwegian Viva!