Norwegian Cruise Line Launches Discount Program for Educators

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is commemorating Teacher Appreciation Week in the U.S. and Canada by introducing a new Teacher Cruise Discount. The special offering provides a year-round discount on cruise fares and onboard credit exclusively for educators.

The discount will offer a 5% reduction on any NCL voyage worldwide, along with a $50 onboard credit.

“We are proud of our history of thanking educators for their hard work and commitment to shaping the next generation of future leaders,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Travel is a powerful means of education, and we look forward to welcoming educators to join us on board to explore the world.”

NCL’s new Teacher Cruise Discount is available to a range of education professionals, including classroom teachers from PreK to 12, principals, assistant principals, school employees, and college and university professors. Eligibility for the discount requires verification through ID.me and enrollment on Norwegian’s website.

The discount is combinable with Norwegian’s Free at Sea promotion, which includes perks like specialty dining, shore excursion credits, and free airfare for the second guest.

Five Years of ‘Giving Joy’ and Nominations for Teacher Appreciation

Concurrently, the cruise line celebrates the fifth anniversary of its “Giving Joy” campaign, which honors outstanding teachers with free vacations. The contest will award 20 teachers a free vacation aboard the soon-to-launch Norwegian Aqua in 2025.

From May 6 through June 7, NCL is accepting nominations for educators across the U.S. and Canada. Educators can nominate themselves, or entries can nominate an inspiring educator by visiting Norwegian Cruise Line’s Giving Joy website. Nominations must demonstrate why an educator is a passionate, dedicated, and engaged influence on students.

Nominees and nominators are invited to share submissions on social media to help encourage votes.

The top 20 educators, as voted by the public, will be invited to a special event aboard Norwegian Aqua. This event includes a two-night inaugural event in Boston from April 4 to 6.

Norwegian Aqua (Image Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line)

For the five grand prize winners, educators will receive a three-night Norwegian Aqua cruise and attend the ship’s christening celebration. Norwegian Aqua is scheduled to sail on this celebratory voyage from Miami, Florida, April 13 to 16, 2025.

Read Also: Norwegian Aqua Cruise Ship Reaches Major Construction Milestone

Since its inception in 2019, the Giving Joy campaign has received nearly 60,000 nominations and more than 1.8 million votes. More than 250 educators have been awarded vacations, and NCL has donated more than $445,000 to support educational initiatives.

Currently under construction at Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 156,300-gross-ton Norwegian Aqua will homeport in New York, Port Canaveral (Orlando), or Miami and will spend much of its time in the Caribbean. Recently celebrating its float out and ship’s blessing, the ship will offer roundtrip cruises from Manhattan to Bermuda, Miami to Belize and Cozumel, and longer voyages to destinations in the Bahamas, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and Dominican Republic from Orlando.

The Prima Plus Class ship, which will accommodate 3,571 passengers and 1,388 crew members, will feature the cruise industry’s first hybrid waterslide/rollercoaster, the Aqua Slidecoaster, on its expansive outdoor space.