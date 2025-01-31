No Video Games Possible Via Carnival Cruise Ship TVs

Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line News

By Melissa Mayntz
Last Update:
Reading Time:3 min.
TV in Carnival Cruise Cabin
TV in Carnival Cruise Cabin (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

Entertainment, fun, and relaxation is different for everyone, and cruise lines work very hard to offer something that every guest can enjoy. There is one type of entertainment that Carnival Cruise Line simply can’t accommodate, however.

Fortunately, an upcoming guest reached out to the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, for clarification before bringing something aboard that wouldn’t be of use.

“I have some avid video gamers coming with me for the first time and they wanted to bring something so they could play games hooked up to the tv in the room. I read an article that nothing can be hooked up to the TV’s and that the ports are blocked,” the guest explained. “I’ve never tried so I wasn’t sure if this is true?”

Video games are immensely popular with all ages, and it can be a great getaway to immerse oneself in a gaming world. On a cruise ship, however, it isn’t always possible.

“That is correct, I’m afraid they can’t be hooked up to the television televisions for operational reasons,” Heald replied. “I would hate for them to bring all this equipment for nothing. So please let them know. I’m sure they will have a wonderful time though and there is so much for them to do.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s stateroom televisions vary in size, with older ships generally having smaller sets due to size constraints in the cabin. None have active hookups for external equipment, however.

This includes bringing along a DVD player, streaming connectors, or other electronic gear, as all such hookups and connection ports are disabled.

Independent games, such as portable, handheld games that don’t require a television can be brought onboard and will work just fine.

Guests could also choose to play online games on their phone, tablet, or other mobile device if they purchase a suitable internet package.

What Games Are Available Onboard?

While the guest does not specify what Carnival cruise ship they will be sailing on, there are also onboard video arcades that have a small selection of popular games available.

These often include top racing games as well as themed shooting games or dance challenges. Games of skill, such as claw games, free-throw setups, air hockey, Skeeball, and others are also found in the video arcade. Some games include top notch prizes, such as smart watches, air pods, and more.

While the games do require payment with digital “chips,” Carnival Cruise Line offers amazing savings with pre-paid packages for chips. Depending on how many chips a passenger purchases, they can get hundreds of free chips for a great rate, though package deals and chip prices are subject to change.

Carnival Cruise Line Arcade
Carnival Cruise Line Arcade (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

Packages can be purchased online before setting sail or via a kiosk in the arcade where available.

The chips are then loaded onto the guest’s Sail & Sign account and the games operate with a quick swipe of the Sail & Sign card.

Many guests mistakenly believe the Carnival’s video arcades are exclusive spaces reserved for kids and teens, but in fact all ages can visit the arcade and enjoy the games.

Read Also: What to Expect When You Go on a Carnival Cruise

Furthermore, each ship’s Fun Squad also puts together a full schedule of trivia, parties, dance lessons, contests, karaoke, and more for guests to enjoy. This doesn’t even include onboard features such as the pools, waterslides, miniature golf courses, sports courts, and (on the Excel-class ships), the Bolt rollercoaster.

Going without one’s favorite video games might seem like a disappointment, but once onboard a cruise ship and discovering just how much is going on and how many great things there are to do, everyone is sure to have an amazing getaway.

GigSky Cruise SIM

Melissa Mayntz
Melissa Mayntz
Melissa has been offering her expertise on cruises since 2017 and reporting on cruise news since 2021. her work has been featured in newspapers, blogs, and websites on a wide range of subjects, but cruises remain her favorite topic to cover. She has been on more than 40 voyages to the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and more, and always has at least one more sailing booked on the horizon.

