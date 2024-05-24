Nine MSC Cruise Ships Sailing the Mediterranean This Summer

As the market leaders in Europe, MSC Cruises certainly knows its way around the Mediterranean. With the summer season quickly approaching, which is prime time for sailing in this region of the world, the cruise line is highlighting the best of their fast-approaching itineraries.

“Offering sailings from May to October, nine elegant MSC Cruises’ ships visit this list of both iconic destinations and options off-the-beaten-path, offering the perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, culture, and entertainment,” read a statement from the cruise line.

Indeed, the Sweden-based cruise line is offering a variety of 7 to 11-night sailings that will call on some of the most desirable ports in the Mediterranean.

Photo Via: MSC Cruises

In Spain, cruisers will have the chance to visit Barcelona, Valencia, Ibiza, and/or Cadiz. Barcelona is famous for coming alive during the summer with celebratory festivals, beautiful beaches, and art. Meanwhile, Valencia has some of the best nightlife in the country.

Ibiza is another nightlife hub, which also features delicious local cuisine and four UNESCO world heritage sites, such as the old quarter of Dalt Vila, a fortified old town. And speaking of old, Cadiz is the oldest city in Western Europe with a more than 3,000-year-old history that is still relevant to today.

Worth Reading: Cruise Line Unveils New Mediterranean Winter Sailings

Moving over to Italy, several of MSC’s luxury vessels will call on Livorno, which is a port town on the west coast of Tuscany; Palermo, which is the capital city of Sicily; and Naples, which is a bustling historic city in Southern Italy and the home to the ill-fated ancient city of Pompeii.

Last but not least, MSC Musica and MSC Seaview will also call on Cannes, France. Known for its world-renowned film festival, this French Riviera hotspot also charms tourists with beautiful beaches, fantastic restaurants, and shopping along the famed Boulevard de la Croisette.

MSC Cruises’ Summer 2024 Mediterranean Itineraries

Between May and October of 2024, nine of MSC’s 22 ships will be sailing in the Mediterranean, including MSC Fantasia, MSC Seaside, MSC Seaview, MSC World Europa, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Musica, MSC Poesia, MSC Orchestra, and MSC Divina.

Most sailings will last for a week, but there are a couple longer options onboard MSC Orchestra and MSC Poesia, which will last for 10 to 11 nights, respectively.

MSC Orchestra’s 10-night itineraries will sail round-trip from Genoa, Italy, to destinations like Malaga, Spain; Cadiz, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Alicante, Spain; Port Mahon, Minorca; Olbia, Sardinia; and Marseille, France.

MSC Cruises Ship (Photo Credit: Deman)

Between June 14 and July 14, these sailings will be extra fun, as the 2,550-passenger ship will broadcast the 2024 European Football Championships live – a special service that will also be available onboard MSC Poesia.

MSC Poesia, which joined the MSC fleet in 2008, will operate the longest of the sailings. Over the course of 11 nights, the 2,550-guest ship will call on Barcelona, Spain; Casablanca, Morocco; Tenerife, Canary Islands; Funchal, Madeira; Malaga, Spain; and Marseille, France.

This longer cruise will embark on October 11, 2024, and will sail to and from Genoa, Italy.

Read Also: Why Are MSC Cruises So Cheap?

For guests looking to experience one of MSC’s newest ships, MSC World Europa, which entered service at the end of 2022, will be undertaking a series of 7-night voyages based out of Genoa, Italy.

Throughout the voyage, the first of the World-class ships will call on Naples, Italy; Messina, Sicily; La Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain; and Marseille, France.

With so many ships sailing in the Mediterranean in the coming months, there are simply too many itineraries to cover – but more details about MSC’s summer in the Mediterranean can be found on the cruise line’s website or by contacting a travel agent.