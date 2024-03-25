MSC Cruises Makes Inaugural Stops at Brazilian Destinations

MSC Cruises’ MSC Poesia made inaugural stops at three new destinations in the North region of Brazil during its World Cruise 2024.

MSC Cruises Ventures into the Amazon

On March 13, MSC Cruises achieved a milestone by docking in Manaus, Amazonas, for the first time. The venture into the Northern region of Brazil is part of the MSC World Cruise 2024, a 121-day journey to explore new horizons.

MSC Poesia’s journey began on January 4 in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy. It took passengers through a series of European and African destinations before arriving in Brazil. After passing through Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, the cruise made its way north to Manaus. It continued its firsts in the region with visits to Alter do Chao and Belem, introducing travelers to the Amazon.

Nestled in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest, Manaus serves as the capital of Amazonas and is a crucial hub for ecological tourism and a gateway for exploring the Amazon Basin. The city is home to the iconic Teatro Amazonas, an opulent opera house dating back to the rubber boom era.

Known as the Caribbean of the Amazon, Alter do Chao is a small village in the state of Para, famous for its picturesque white sand beaches framed by the Amazon Rainforest. Situated on the banks of the Tapajos River, it is renowned for the Ilha do Amor (Love Island), a heart-shaped island with stunning beaches that appear during the dry season.

Belem, the capital of Para, is located near the Amazon River’s mouth on the Atlantic Coast. One of the oldest European cities in the Amazon, Belem is often used as a starting point for journeys into the Amazon Rainforest.

Following its pioneering stops in the Amazon, the 3,223-passenger MSC Poesia set sail for the Caribbean to call on ports in Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Fort de France, Martinique; Puerto Plata/Amber Cover, Dominican; and Ocean Cay, Bahamas.

The World Cruise aboard the 92,627-gross-ton ship will head to North America on March 29 with overnight stays in Miami and New York. The itinerary also includes visits to Nova Scotia, Quebec, and various Northern European destinations before concluding in Warnemunde, Germany, on May 4.

World Cruises 2025 and 2026 Now Open for Booking

Looking ahead, MSC Cruises has opened bookings for its MSC World Cruise 2025 and 2026, promising even more innovative itineraries.

The 2025 cruise, taking place on MSC Magnifica, will feature 50 destinations in 21 countries, traversing continents from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea. The 2026 voyage promises 47 destinations across 32 countries, with a route that includes Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia.

MSC Magnifica, which can also accommodate up to 3,223 passengers and boasts a gross tonnage of 95,128, features five gourmet restaurants, 12 bars and lounges, and the MSC Aurea Spa.

Passengers also enjoy an indoor pool with a retractable roof, and a variety of sports and entertainment options. However, the ship does not feature MSC Cruises’ MSC Yacht Club, the all-inclusive luxury accommodations option.

The ship, currently sailing 3- to 4-night itineraries in the Bahamas, will kick off its 116-Night World Cruise on January 4, 2025, in Civitavecchia, and conclude on May 2 in Marseille, France.

MSC Magnifica’s 2026 World Cruise will launch on January 4, also from Civitavecchia, ending its 118-night voyage in Genoa, Italy.