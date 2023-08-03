Production Show Postponed on New Norwegian Cruise Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on the inaugural sailing of the new Norwegian Viva to inform them that the ship’s main production show, ‘Beetlejuice: The Musical’ will not be performed onboard that first sailing. Other shows still scheduled, including live music performances, but the headliner show is not yet ready to greet guests.

Headline Show Not Ready for Norwegian Viva Debut

Norwegian Cruise Line has contacted travelers booked on Norwegian Viva‘s inaugural sailing as well as associated travel agents to inform them that the headline production show – ‘Beetlejuice: The Musical‘ – will not be ready for that first voyage when the ship sets sail on August 19, 2023.

“We regret to inform you that ‘Beetlejuice ‘ The Musical’ is not quite ready for your voyage. Due to some delays in production, the entertainment team will not be stage-ready in time for your sailing,” the email notification read.

Original Broadway Company- Beetlejuice

Details about the “delays in production” have not been revealed, but several factors could be contributing to the postponement. It is possible that necessary props, costumes, or other equipment is not yet available for the show, or else the cast may yet be incomplete due to scheduling or contract conflicts. Technical challenges with special effects could also be a consideration.

Norwegian Cruise Line is committed to showcasing only high quality entertainment onboard, and it is a testament to the cruise line’s wish to provide spectacular experiences to guests that the decision has been made to delay the show’s debut even while the ship sets sail.

“NCL has a history of pioneering the cruise experience and delivering the high-caliber entertainment programming our guests expect. We are dedicated to pushing the envelope, delivering on those expectations, and putting our guests first as we elevate our onboard offerings for the ultimate vacation at sea,” David J. Herrera, Norwegian Cruise Line president, said when the show was first announced.

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

At this time, it is unknown when the main production show will first be performed, and it is possible that several early sailings of the ship may not feature the Tony Award-nominated musical.

This announcement follows Norwegian Cruise Line’s revelation in June that many of the cruise line’s main production shows are being retired. Replacements for the shows have not yet been announced, but it does not appear that ‘Beetlejuice’ is in danger of being cancelled before it has even begun.

Other Onboard Entertainment

While ‘Beetlejuice: The Musical’ may not be ready for guests in mid-August, Norwegian Viva will feature a variety of other entertainment options, including live music, comedians, and more.

“There will be plenty of programming and entertainment options on board, including show-stopping performances in Syd Norman’s Pour House; ‘ICONS,’ a concert experience featuring songs from musical legends from Dolly Parton to Lady Gaga; as well as a number of other musical talent and comedians to fill your days at sea,” the email to guests read.

Photo Copyright: EWY Media / Shutterstock

The ship will also be hosting “Press Your Luck LIVE” onboard as an immersive game show experience where guests can win prizes in a high-energy environment, similar to “The Price is Right LIVE” onboard Norwegian Viva‘s sister ship, Norwegian Prima.

Additionally, the ship’s entertainment team will have a range of trivia contests, games, question-and-answer sessions, and other fun activities for guests on every sailing.

Norwegian Viva Days From Debut

The 142,500-gross ton Norwegian Viva is the second of the Prima class of vessels that Norwegian Cruise Line debuted with Norwegian Prima in 2022. The ship, built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, can welcome 3,099 guests onboard and 1,506 crew members are available to provide amazing service.

Norwegian Viva Cruise Ship

The ship will debut on August 19, 2023, with a 7-night Mediterranean sailing from Lisbon, Portugal to Rome, Italy. Along the way, the new vessel will call on ports of call in Spain, France, and Italy.

Norwegian Viva will remain in the Mediterranean for several months, offering a variety of itinerary options that include Italy, the Greek Isles, and other top destinations. In mid-November, she will make her initial transatlantic crossing with an 11-night sailing from Lisbon to Miami, and after a few sailings from Miami, the new vessel will homeport from San Juan with various Caribbean itineraries.

In April 2024, Norwegian Viva will return to the Mediterranean for the summer sailing season, before again homeporting from San Juan in November 2024.