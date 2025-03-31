New Retail Experiences Revealed for the New MSC World America

Cruisers are eagerly awaiting MSC World America’s debut, wondering what MSC Cruises will have in store for its newest ship.

It turns out that what’s in store is an elevated shopping experience found in over 10,000 dedicated square feet of retail space.

Included in the 216,638-gross-ton vessels’ offerings will be nine high-end shops providing up to 6,762 guests (at full capacity), everything from luxury brands to exclusive, innovative shopping concepts, including a first pre-owned, affluent-brand accessory store.

“We are thrilled for our future guests to experience our dynamic retail offering aboard our newest ship, MSC World America,” said Georg Schmickler, MSC Cruises’ senior vice president of onboard revenue.

“The shopping experience onboard has been thoughtfully designed to cater to every guest, featuring a diverse range of world-class brand partnerships, innovative new concepts, and returning guests’ favorites,” he said.

MSC World America, which is set to make her grand debut in Miami on April 9, 2025, with a christening ceremony featuring godmother Drew Barrymore, will give its North American cruisers a chance to shop until they drop as if they were strolling Paris’ Avenue George V or cruising through Rodeo Drive.

The Bulova Pop-Up Show, for example, will be a new addition to the cruise line. Found in the ship’s World Galleria, the store will feature a wide range of watches from Bulova, renowned for making high-end timepieces since 1875.

For guests interested in sustainable luxury, the Sif Jakobs Lab-Grown Diamonds store, also joining the fleet for the first time, will be a first-at-sea chance to buy ethically sourced 14k gold and lab-grown diamond pieces.

More jewelry from brands like Chopard, Messika, and Effy, already favorites on MSC Cruises, will be found in the returning The World of Jewels boutique and the Effy Jewelry store.

MSC World Europa, World Galleria (Photo Credit: MSC Cruises)

Also reappearing is the popular TimeVallée, which appears on MSC Seascape and MSC Euribia. It has been added to MSC World America to offer passengers prestigious watch brands like Baume & Mercier, Cartier, and Tag Heuer, while the Omega Shop will join the fleet for the fourth time as a single-brand boutique unique to MSC Cruises.

Worth Reading: I Took a Sneak Peek at the Huge MSC World America While Under Construction

MSC World America is also adding a new concept: Luxury at Sea. This retail space will feature pre-owned hard-to-get items from brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Hermès.

“With our expanded retail offering, our aim is to provide our guests with an exceptional and tailored shopping journey while at sea,” Schmickler said.

Debut Around the Bend

MSC World America is currently making her way to Miami from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, where she was handed over to MSC Cruises on March 27, 2025, after more than two years under construction and anticipation.

Besides her retail space, the brand-new vessel will offer guests 19 dining venues, including new concepts like Paxos, which will serve up traditional Greek fare, and the first Eataly at Sea for Italian cuisine.

MSC World America Sea Trials

With 18 bars and lounges, passengers will soon discover The Loft for comedy and karaoke and the All-Stars Sports Bar, where guests can keep up with their favorite teams.

Across her seven distinct zones will be an array of new or improved amenities and spaces, with the most touted being the over-water swing ride called the Cliffhanger. This new feature will “hang” guests over the side of the ship 160 feet above the water.

The upcoming christening will take industry insiders and journalists out to sea for a 3-day introduction cruise before MSC World America hosts her first official voyage on April 12, 2025.

Read Also: 24 Things to Know About Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

That cruise will begin a series of alternating 7-night roundtrip voyages from Miami. Passengers will have a choice between the Eastern or Western Caribbean and visits to either the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico or Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras.

Both itineraries will feature calls at the cruise line’s private Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.