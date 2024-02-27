New Princess Cruises Ship Features Over 25 First-At-Sea Retail Brands

Princess Cruises’ guests sailing aboard the soon-to-debut Sun Princess can look forward to a stunning array of luxury and upmarket brands for sale in the ship’s nearly 6,000 square feet of retail space. The ship, slated to sail her maiden voyage on February 28, 2024, also will feature interactive and pop-up shopping experiences.

Sun Princess to Launch First-At-Sea Brands

When Princess Cruises’ newest ship, Sun Princess, sets sail on her inaugural cruise this week, more than two-dozen retail brands will make their debut at sea. These include beauty products from Chanel No. 1, apparel by Beyond Yoga, fashions by Neu Nomad, and chic Italian handbags from Pinko, to name a few.

Guests also can indulge in the cruise line’s own Princess-branded clothing in the Waves boutique. They are all part of the ship’s ambitious retail strategy, which unfolds in open spaces across 5,800 square feet on two decks.

“This expansive retail environment, created in partnership with Harding+, marks a new level of excellence for Princess retail,” said Sabine Muhlberger, vice president of onboard revenue experience at Princess Cruises.

“Our guests are going to love this new and unique shopping experience that will enhance the already spectacular cruise experience aboard Sun Princess,” added Muhlberger.

Harding+ is a leading retail operator that works with 17 cruise lines and oversees shopping areas on more than 90 ships, including many in the fleets of Carnival Corporation brands; Princess Cruises is one of Carnival’s nine cruise lines.

Retail on Sun Princess

Among the exciting retail spaces onboard Sun Princess is The Premium Watch Lounge, where guests will find the Fine Timepieces Boutique, offering products from Longines, Rado, Tissot, and Hamilton, plus pre-owned Rolex watches, a Breitling Lounge, and a TAG Heuer boutique.

The ship’s Beauty & Wellness Boutique will be the place where guests can indulge in professional-level skincare experiences by Chanel, Dermalogica, and Prai Beauty, and buy brands such as Dior, Lancôme, Estee Lauder, and Clinique.

For guests in the market for a new piece of jewelry, Sun Princess will provide a wealth of choices from designers like London’s Shaun Leane, Paris’ Yvonne Leon, and popular brands such as Swarovski. Pop-up displays will entice cruisers with eyewear, leather goods, and a wide range of accessories from Prada, Gucci, and Pandora Jewelry.

Maiden Voyage Follows Two Cruise Cancellations

The 175,500-gross ton Sun Princess, which accommodates 4,300 guests in double occupancy, will operate her inaugural, 10-day “Grand Mediterranean” voyage from Rome to Barcelona on February 28, 2024. The debut was twice postponed, due to additional work that needed to be completed before the ship left the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship

Sun Princess was originally due to launch on February 8, 2024, sailing from Barcelona to Rome, but that voyage was cancelled on January 24, 2024. A new inaugural cruise was scheduled for February 18, 2024, but that, too, was cancelled.

After her debut, the ship will sail the Mediterranean until early October 2024, then reposition to Fort Lauderdale for a series of Caribbean sailings in the fall and winter of 2024/25.

The new-build, the first in Princess Cruises’ Sphere class, will feature the most balcony staterooms of any ship in the fleet, and will offer 29 restaurant and lounge options, ranging from elite specialty dining to casual quick bites. The ship’s Horizons Dining Room is a three-deck-high space that can seat nearly 2,000 guests. Each level will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner services.

The ship’s entertainment focal point will be the Princess Arena, where several grand stage shows and musicals are planned, including “Vallora,” “A Pirate Quest,” “Stage Struck,” “Viva La Musica,” and “Fiera!” The arena is designed as a theater in the round.