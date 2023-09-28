Princess Cruises Reveals New Dining Concepts for Upcoming Ship

Princess Cruises has announced exclusive, elevated dining experiences for the upcoming Sun Princess, the cruise line’s first Sphere-class ship and largest-ever vessel at 175,500 gross tons.

The new ship will feature 29 dining and lounge options, with amazing tastes for every food preference and palate.

New Dining to Debut Aboard Sun Princess

The brand new Sun Princess, scheduled to debut in February 2024, will feature an amazing array of delicious dining, including exclusive venues found nowhere else in the Princess Cruises’ fleet as well as classic favorites and reimagined options to suit every passengers’ tastes.

Onboard will be 29 different restaurant and lounge options, ranging from elite specialty dining to casual quick bites to everything in between.

“Outstanding food and drink at exceptional value are a cornerstone of the Princess experience. Sun Princess elevates the entire portfolio of offers and wraps them in restaurants, bars and sundecks that reveal stunning views, ocean vistas and sunshine, ice and wildlife,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Sun Princess Good Spirits at Sea

One of the most noticeable upgraded dining experiences will be the Horizons Dining Room, the 3-deck, aft-facing main dining room able to accommodate 1,931 guests (of the ship’s projected 4,300 guest capacity).

Different formalities will be present on each level, and breakfast, lunch, and dinner options will all be available with stunning wake views and natural light to complement each meal.

Another venue exclusive to Sun Princess will be Umai Teppanyaki on Deck 8, offering not only delicious cuisine but also astonishing showmanship, with each meal intertwined with fiery skills and dazzling displays of culinary acrobatics.

Sun Princess Umai Teppanyaki

Read Also: New Spaces Unveiled for Princess Cruises’ New LNG Mega-Ship

Each three-course meal is a three-act show with mouth-watering dishes such as Pork Belly Yakitori, Filet Mignon with Champagne Cognac flambé, and a Chocolate Bento Box.

Two additional unique venues are yet to be revealed – a new specialty restaurant perched aft on Deck 17, and a mysterious dining unknown hidden behind a black door midship on Deck 8.

Private Restaurant Options

In addition to new dining options everyone onboard can enjoy, Sun Princess will also feature exclusive options for suite guests of different levels.

Guests staying in the only-on-Sun–Princess Signature Collection suites will have exclusive access to the new Signature Restaurant on Deck 7 as well as the two-story Signature Lounge on Decks 15 and 16.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship

Meanwhile, guests of the Reserve Collection – mini-suites and “cabana cabins” with luxury outdoor lounging space will have their own exclusive dining venue, the Reserve Collection Restaurant on Deck 7.

Both exclusive, suite-associated restaurants will have menu options available nowhere else on board, as well as a unique “Prime Rib Carving Trolley” for tableside service.

Classic Favorites Will Return

A wide range of Princess Cruises’ classic favorites will return aboard Sun Princess, upgraded and elevated to fit the new ship’s outstanding vibe.

Sun Princess Princess Live!

From traditional pub food with a twist at O’Malley’s Irish Pub to the freshest seafood at The Catch by Rudy from the fleet’s Head of Culinary Arts Rudi Sodamin to the iconic steakhouse experience of the Crown Grill to fresh-made pasta at Sabatini’s, guests will find all their favorites on the new ship.

Sun Princess O’Malley’s Irish Pub

The World Fresh Marketplace and the adjacent The Promenade offer great views and a true journey of flavors with nine food stations from Asian to Italian and more, including a glorious array of desserts.

The Lido Deck will still feature fast bites of classic cruise food and drinks – burgers, tacos, cocktails, and mocktails – and Alfredo’s Pizzeria will serve authentic slices for the pizza aficionado.

In the central Piazza, guests can gather for amazing drinks pre- or post-dining (or anytime to quench a thirst) with an array of options. Coffee Currents will offer espresso, lattes, and more crafted by skilled baristas, while Good Spirits at Sea offers one-of-a-kind cocktails and an immersive Martini experience and classic royal teas. Meanwhile, Bellini’s Cocktail Bar is a shimmering delight to the eye with glamorous bubblies to delight the tongue.

For awesome entertainment with equally awesome drinks, guests will want to stop by Crooners, the Wheelhouse Bar, or even Princess Live! for fun times and fun toasts.

With so much variety – as well as Kai Sushi, along with barbecue, vegetarian, specialty coffees, ice cream, and so many more tastes to sample – travelers can see the world on the ship even as they taste cuisine from every corner of the globe (including at the convenient International Cafe on Deck 9!), with special attention paid to every bite to ensure its authenticity and deliciousness.

Sun Princess The Promenade

“Our chefs will serve up vibrant flavors, pour perfectly crafted cocktails and provide personalized service that is second to none,” said Padgett.

With so much delicious dining to experience, guests will want to sail Sun Princess over and over again to enjoy every morsel. The ship will debut from Barcelona and Rome in February 2024, sailing a variety of Mediterranean cruises until September, when she will reposition to Fort Lauderdale to spend the 2024-2025 winter season in the Caribbean before returning to the Mediterranean in April 2025.

Sun Princess is currently under construction at a Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, and was officially floated out in March 2023 on her way to joining the Princess Cruises fleet.