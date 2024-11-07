New Blue Diamond Tier Added to MSC Cruises Loyalty Program

For frequent MSC Cruises guests, loyalty rewards are getting even better. The cruise line is revamping its MSC Voyagers Club and adding a new tier positioned to be the pinnacle of the program.

The exclusive Blue Diamond tier provides enhanced benefits, from priority embarkation and a flexible check-in process to personalized services like a dedicated luggage drop-off and free shuttle bus tickets complementing the existing Diamond level offerings.

Guests in this elite category, achievable after 25,000 points, will be prioritized for cabin upgrades and also enjoy “My Choice” dining, which lets them dine at their convenience during restaurant service hours.

In addition, Blue Diamond members gain a complimentary Browse Wi-Fi package for one device, priority access to tender boats in port, and a meet-and-greet with the ship’s captain or a senior officer.

The new tier is reserved solely for passengers who sail with MSC Cruises and cannot be achieved through MSC’s Status Match Program, which typically allows guests with loyalty status in other cruise lines to gain a similar level in MSC’s program.

Alongside introducing the Blue Diamond tier, MSC Cruises has also extended the validity period of MSC Voyagers Club memberships from 3 to 5 years. This change benefits all loyalty levels and requires members to cruise just once every five years to maintain.

The MSC Voyagers Club now also offers immediate enrollment benefits, opening the program to anyone interested in joining, even without a cruise reservation.

Tiers and Benefits Breakdown

The MSC Voyagers Club rewards program offers six tiers, starting with the Welcome level.

Formerly available to guests with a confirmed booking, it is now available to everyone, and members receive access to MSC Voyagers Selection departures with up to 15 percent off and a 10 percent discount on spa, salon, and fitness services.

From there, members earn points to reach tiers through cruises, onboard services and expenses, and bonus point opportunities.

The Classic tier, unlocked with 1 to 2,199 points, adds to the Welcome program with 5 percent discounts for cruises and MSC Voyagers Exclusives.

It also includes 10 percent off at the MSC Logo Shop, a 20 percent discount on photos and 10 percent off digital photography accessories, 5 percent off Wi-Fi packages, and a 50 percent discount on F1 Simulator rides.

MSC Blue Diamond Card

Additional enhancements for Silver members who have achieved at least 2,200 points include a $50 shipboard credit and 10 percent off laundry services and mini bar purchases.

Moving up to the Gold level at 4,300 points, members can enjoy increased onboard discounts, like 10 percent discounts on Wi-Fi packages, mini bar purchases, and laundry, with a few extra perks.

These include a complimentary gift, a one-hour thermal area session per cruise, and a free F1 Simulator ride. Gold tier members also receive priority disembarkation in ports requiring a tender, early access to shows, and the use of bathrobe and slippers during the cruise.

At the Diamond level, which requires 10,000 points, members continue from Gold with priority boarding and late cabin check-out disembarkation.

Other goodies include a free MSC Voyagers Club photo, a chocolate gift, a free bottle of bubbly and macarons, a free dinner (excluding drinks) at a specialty restaurant, and an exclusive Diamond party.