New Bar and Comedy Club Revealed for MSC’s Giant New US-Based Ship

Along with all the incredible amenities you’d expect on a luxury cruise, MSC Cruises is upping its dining and beverage game aboard its highly anticipated MSC World America, especially for guests looking for a good laugh, serious sweets, and expertly crafted cocktails.

The highlight? MSC Cruises is introducing its first comedy club in its fleet of 22 ships. Located in the Terraces district, the brand-new Loft venue will be an adults-only comedy club offering more than laughs – it will also feature dueling pianos and karaoke nights and promises to leave guests in high spirits.

Speaking of spirits, new details reveal the 215,863-gross-ton MSC World America will host 18 bar and lounge options, including the Masters of the Seas, a British-style pub that will brew its own beer on board.

Only the second micro-brewery at sea after Carnival Cruise Line’s RedFrog Brewery, MSC Cruises will offer brews developed by Teo Musso of Italy’s Baladin Brewery, which will be uniquely crafted from desalinated seawater.

The new beers, which include IPAs, Pilsners, and lite beers, will follow American recipes and continue to keep MSC’s focus on its American guests’ preferences. In line with its Miami homeport, the brewery will also offer Cerveceria La Tropical, a tropical-inspired brew developed in South Florida.

The Gin Project, also located in the Terraces district, will provide more than 20 craft gins, primarily sourced from American and Canadian distilleries, while passengers will also get a chance to enjoy bourbon-based cocktails at Elixir – Mixology Bar, which originally debuted on MSC World Europa in 2021.

And for something totally new? The 215,863-gross-ton MSC World America, the largest in the MSC Cruises’ fleet when completed, will introduce a sports bar that’s more than just big screens and bar bites.

The brand-new All-Stars Sports Bar will provide passengers with an energetic space to enjoy food, drinks, and various sports-related activities, as well as games like shuffleboard and darts for a casual yet vibrant atmosphere.

The Loft Comedy Club on MSC World America

“MSC World America offered us a great opportunity to look at the amazing slate of bars and lounges we developed for her sister ship – MSC World Europa – and update them to make sure we’re delivering everything our guests want in the American market,” said Neil Palomba, executive vice president of operations, MSC Cruises USA.

“For some venues, we’re overhauling menus with upscale cocktails, more bourbons, gin from craft American distilleries, and new American-style beers to ensure everyone can find what they like,” he continued.

Those with a sweet tooth will certainly find what they like at the second installation of Sweet Temptations, which carries over from MSC World Europa but has a whole new look.

This over-the-top confectionary haven will be packed with chocolates, candies, gelato, shakes, crepes, ice cream, donuts, and waffles.

Sweet Temptations on MSC World America

And if that isn’t enough to satiate those sweet cravings, MSC World America will also be home to the popular Jean Philippe Chocolat & Café, a must-visit spot for any serious chocolate fan.

MSC’s Move into American Cruising

MSC World America, currently under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantiue shipyard in France, is the first ship developed entirely for an American cruise option.

The ship, which will accommodate 5,200 passengers at double capacity, will be based in PortMiami when she makes her maiden voyage on April 12, 2025, and will offer guests 7- and 14-night roundtrip itineraries into the Eastern and Western Caribbean with calls in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, and the Bahamas.

Depending on the length of the sailing, each voyage will feature one or two calls at MSC Cruises’ private Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.