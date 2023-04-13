Multiple Carnival Cruise Ships Begin Deployment Shifts

Carnival Cruise Line is kicking off the summer season with the deployment shift of three ships, two of which will sail across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, while a third will embark on a Carnival Journeys cruise in the coming days.

The voyages mark the beginning of summer deployments for Carnival’s ships, which will sail to Alaska and Europe.

Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Spirit To Sail in Alaska

Carnival Cruise Line has begun preparations for the summer season with three cruise ships setting sail to their summer homeports today, April 13, and this weekend.

Carnival Luminosa departed Brisbane, Australia, on a 23-day transpacific sailing to Seattle, where she will arrive on May 4. Her arrival next month marks the first time that Carnival Luminosa is sailing in U.S. waters since joining the fleet in November 2022. From her Washington base, the former Costa Cruises ship will sail a season in Alaska.

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Pride is leaving Tampa today for a transatlantic cruise to Europe. Carnival Spirit is set to sail from Miami to Seattle this weekend.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “Guests on board Carnival Luminosa have thoroughly enjoyed all the extraordinary experiences of sailing from Australia, visiting pristine beaches, and taking in the local culture. Now, our fantastic shipboard crew members have a great opportunity to share this beautiful ship with even more guests for a new series of unforgettable cruises across Alaska.”

Carnival Spirit will depart Miami for a 16-day cruise to Seattle on Sunday, arriving just ahead of Carnival Luminosa on May 2, 2023, to begin operating in Alaska.

Guests will stop in destinations such as Santa Marta and Cartagena, Colombia; Costa Rica; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and cruise through the Panama Canal.

Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Spirit will each sail a four-month Alaska season, along with their sister ship, Carnival Miracle, which homeports in San Francisco. The ships will sail 49 Alaskan cruises, with itineraries ranging from six to fourteen days and visiting ports such as Juneau, Sitka, Skagway, and scenic cruising of Tracy Arm Fjord or Endicott Arm Fjord.

Carnival Pride Cruises to Europe

While Carnival Luminosa leaves Australia, another Carnival ship is making its way to Europe. Carnival Pride is sailing a 13-day transatlantic cruise from Tampa Bay to Barcelona, Spain. The ship will stop in Ponta Delgada in the Azores, Malaga, and Valencia, Spain.

Before guests can set foot onboard in Dover, UK; Barcelona, Spain; and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, Carnival Pride will go into dry dock.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Amongst the works scheduled for the Spirit-class cruise ship is the addition of the new Carnival livery, a red, white, and blue hull design. Carnival Pride is one of the very few Carnival cruise ships which hasn’t yet received the iconic livery.

Read Also: All Carnival Cruise Ships By Age: Newest to Oldest

There will also be the addition of a Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, and the steakhouse will be rebranded as Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse and span two decks.

Carnival Pride will sail 15 European cruises from May 28, 2023, through October 28, 2023. The ship will conclude its European season with a 15-day transatlantic voyage back to Tampa, Florida, on October 28, 2023.