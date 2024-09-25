MSC Cruises to Debut Eataly Dining Venue on New World-Class Ship

The name of the ship is MSC World America, but cruisers can expect gourmet Italian cuisine onboard thanks to a new partnership between MSC Cruises and Eataly, the well-known Italy-based food and culture brand.

The 6,732-guest mega-ship under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France will debut a new-to-the-fleet restaurant called Eataly at Sea, offering foods sourced from Italian suppliers, hand-made pastas, and an open kitchen concept allowing guests to watch their meals being prepared.

“As an international cruise line with a strong European heritage, we are committed to taking our guests on a gastronomic journey of discovery with the onboard dining experience as we believe that the best memories are made when sharing good food together,” said Bernhard Stacher, Vice President of Global Hotel Operations at MSC Cruises.

“MSC World America stays true to this philosophy, which is why we have partnered with Eataly – an emblem of Made in Italy and Italian culinary artistry,” added Stacher.

MSC World America, a sister ship to MSC World Europa and second in the cruise line’s World-class, is scheduled to launch in April 2025.

MSC World America Eataly

All told, the ship will have 19 dining venues, including five additional specialty restaurants, four main dining rooms, two buffets, and two restaurants in the exclusive MSC Yacht Club.

A Greek restaurant also is debuting on MSC World America. Called Paxos, the venue will specialize in Mediterranean-style seafood dishes and Greek favorites such as moussaka and lamb kleftiko. Dinner guests also will enjoy music entertainment.

MSC World America Paxos On the Go

Two more new eateries set to launch on the ship are Promenade Bites, serving hotdogs, chili dogs, street corn, corn on the cob, and cotton candy, and The Harbour Bar & Bites, offering empanadas, burritos, corn dogs, and wraps, plus desserts.

The Harbour will be located in one of seven districts on the ship, the Family Aventura district, which will also house the Doremiland children’s area and the Sportsplex. The Harbour will be a focal point for families, with its Harbour Aquapark offering water slides and thrill rides such as a 90-degree vertical drop slide.

Paxos Greek Restaurant on MSC World America

Other attractions in The Harbor will include a raft slide using virtual reality technology, and a dual racing slide, among other activities. Its top deck location will provide stunning ocean views as well.

Besides Family Aventura, the ship’s districts include the Zen Area, an adults-only zone; Aqua Deck, offering a pool, music, and activities; the MSC Yacht Club, the reserved-access luxury area; Promenade, with thrill rides, restaurants, and bars; Galleria, a dining and retail space; and The Terraces, an entertainment and dining area for adults.

Ship to Homeport at Miami Starting April 2025

MSC World America will be based at PortMiami following her delivery to MSC Cruises. The 215,863-gross ton vessel was floated out of her construction bay in April 2024, and work is continuing on her interior spaces.

MSC Cruises in March 2024 announced that the ship will be christened at PortMiami on April 9, 2025, at the port’s new terminal built for the cruise line.

MSC World America’s inaugural cruise will be a 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing to the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve. The ship will operate alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Western Caribbean port calls are scheduled to include Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel; Mexico; and MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

A third World-class ship, MSC World Asia, is also under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard and is slated to launch in 2026. Steel was cut for the ship in March 2024.