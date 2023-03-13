MSC Cruises Teams Up with Guinness World Records

MSC Cruises has partnered with Guinness World Records to elevate its onboard entertainment offerings. Officials will be on hand to allow guests to test their skills and break records during their cruise vacation.

To add to the excitement, guests who do break a record will be awarded a genuine, official Guinness World Records certificate to show off with.

Expanding Onboard Entertainment with Guinness World Records

MSC Cruises announced a partnership with Guinness World Records today, March 13. The worldwide authority for incredible record-breaking titles is the cruise line’s new partner for a new element to the onboard entertainment offerings. This unique program allows guests to test their skills and attempt to break Guinness World Records.

The new partnership is part of MSC Cruises’ strategy to expand its onboard entertainment programs for guests. According to Steve Leatham, Global Head of Entertainment at MSC Cruises, the aim is to take entertainment to the next level and provide guests with unique and enriching experiences at the highest level.

Photo Credit: Nate Hovee / Shutterstock

Steve Leatham, Global Head of Entertainment at MSC Cruises: “We’re delighted to join forces with Guinness World Records. We’re always on the hunt for new and engaging concepts for our guests. This partnership provides unique and enriching entertainment at the highest level, and we look forward to continuing to offer a dynamic range of exciting experiences for guests of all ages.”

Activities will include live shows, inviting guests to attempt to break Guinness World Records and make their way into the record books. The highlight of the program is the Records Show, an onboard version of the Guinness World Records TV show, featuring a range of record-breaking activities from audience participation, individual guests, and even the ship’s crew.

Marco Frigatti, SVP Consultancy at Guinness World Records, said: “There’s no better way to bring the magic of Guinness World Records to life than to host a live show like this. Families exploring the world on an MSC Cruise can explore the incredible world of record-breaking at the same time – and even become a part of it too!”

Guests can also participate in a trivia challenge to test their knowledge of Guinness World Records through the Guinness World Records Facts program. Meanwhile, younger guests can enjoy a variety of action-packed children’s programs, including entertaining challenges, quizzes, and educational shows, providing endless engaging entertainment for both children and teens.

Available onboard Three Cruise Ships

The Guinness World Records activities are now available on board MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa, as well as the highly-anticipated newest flagship, MSC Euribia, starting in June of this year.

MSC Seascape is sailing 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami, with stops in Ocean Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Photo Credit: MSC Cruises

Meanwhile, the spectacular MSC World Europa operates from Doha, Qatar, through March 24. Afterward, she will embark on a 19-night MSC Grand Voyage from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Muscat, Oman; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Naples, Civitavecchia; and Genoa, Italy. She will then spend the summer in the Mediterranean.

MSC Euribia will join the MSC fleet in June this year. After her inauguration in Copenhagen, the LNG-powered cruise ship will embark on a series of cruises sailing from Copenhagen, Denmark, Kiel, Germany, and Rotterdam, The Netherlands, to various ports around Northern Europe.

Guests onboard any of these cruise ships can participate in the Guinness World Records program and attempt to break world records. A Guinness World Record Official Adjudicator will verify any new record breakers and award guests a genuine Guinness World Records certificate.