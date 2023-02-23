New MSC Cruise Ship to be Named in Copenhagen

MSC Cruises has chosen Copenhagen, Denmark, for the naming ceremony of its newest ship, MSC Euribia. The 6,334-guest ship will be the cruise line’s second vessel powered by LNG, one of the cleanest marine fuels available.

MSC Cruises said Denmark was selected for the honor due to the country’s efforts in environmental sustainability.

MSC Euribia Ceremony Set for June 8

MSC Cruises will officially name its newest flagship, MSC Euribia, in a June 8, 2023 ceremony at Copenhagen Malmö Port, the cruise line announced on February 23.

The Meraviglia-class ship will be the 22nd vessel in the MSC Cruises fleet and is being built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.

LNG also powers the 6,850-guest MSC World Europa, which launched in December 2022 and is the first ship in the highly anticipated MSC World class.

Render Courtesy: MSC Cruises

LNG virtually eliminates local air pollutant emissions like sulfur oxides (99%), nitrogen oxides (85%), and particles (98%), and cuts CO2 emissions by up to 25% compared to traditional heavy fuel oil.

In addition to using LNG, the 183,500 gross ton MSC Euribia will have other advanced environmental technologies such as a ‘Baltic Standard’ wastewater treatment system, energy efficiency measures and shore power connectivity, which enables zero emissions from the ship at ports where onshore power is available.

MSC Cruises said, “MSC Euribia symbolizes the line’s commitment to protecting the oceans and this is why the port of Copenhagen was selected as the launch location – as not only does the port have a rich maritime heritage but Denmark is a country with a deep respect for the sea and commitment to sustainability.”

The Copenhagen Malmö Port itself has taken steps that will make it climate neutral by 2025.

Inaugural Season in Norway

Following her naming ceremony MSC Euribia will spend her inaugural season in Northern Europe, sailing 7-night cruises from Kiel, Germany, and Copenhagen to the Norwegian Fjords, with calls at Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam.

German artist Alex Flaemig is designing a Save the Sea-themed fresco for the ship’s exterior that will reflect the cruise line’s commitment to protecting and preserving the marine environment.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

The ship is named after the ancient goddess Eurybia, “who harnessed the winds, weather and constellations to master the seas,” said MSC Cruises, which added that the name mirrors the cruise line’s vision to “master the deployment of state-of-the-art sustainable technologies to protect and preserve the precious marine ecosystem.”

Technology Evolving

MSC Euribia’s emissions will be further reduced as new bio and synthetic fuels become available, said the cruise line.

According to MSC Cruises, “LNG is key to the development of low carbon solutions for shipping as emerging technologies such as fuel cells can be operated with LNG until zero emissions bio-LNG or green hydrogen become available at scale.”

The line said it already is involved in developing these technologies with regulators, academia, shipyards and industry. Along with the latest advances in energy and power, MSC Euribia also will have an underwater radiated noise management system aimed at lessening vibration effects on marine life.

The MSC Euribia will feature 12 cabin categories plus the exclusive MSC Yacht Club, 10 dining venues, 21 bars and lounges, five pools, an AquaPark, and a full children’s program.

