MSC Cruises’ Summer Program Covers 140 Destinations

MSC Cruises is set to make a splash in 2023 with its summer itineraries, offering guests a wide selection of 140 destinations across 40 countries, with more than 50 embarkation ports.

The world’s third-largest cruise brand has 22 ships in its fleet, each sailing to must-see destinations, including the Arctic, Copenhagen, the Greek Islands, the Bahamas, Japan, and the Caribbean.

Experience the Best of Europe and the Arctic Circle

This summer, guests booking a cruise onboard one of the state-of-the-art MSC Cruises ships can look forward to visiting some of the most exciting destinations in Europe.

Sailing from Kiel, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark, the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture, MSC Euribia will sail to Hellesylt, Alesund, and Flaam in Norway. MSC Euribia is the newest ship in the fleet launching in June, and is a sister ship to MSC World Europa.

For a more adventurous experience, guests can opt for the exclusive destination of Svalbard, Norway, which is only available for four sailings during the summer of 2023 onboard MSC Preziosa.

Render Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Svalbard, located 500 miles from the North Pole, offers a unique opportunity to discover the Arctic Circle and its breathtaking landscapes. Excursions include a hybrid-electric catamaran tour of the fjords, a hybrid-electric speedboat visit to a walrus colony, or e-biking through polar bear country.

MSC Cruises is introducing a brand-new destination for the summer of 2023, the Greek Island paradise of Zakynthos onboard MSC Lirica beginning in May. The island boasts white pebbled shorelines, turquoise waters, and rugged clifftops. The ship will sail from Venice and also visit Dubrovnik, Croatia; Bar, Montenegro; Corfu, Greece; and Bari, Italy.

The 215,863 gross tons, 6,762-passenger MSC World Europa, the flagship of MSC Cruises, will sail to popular Western Mediterranean destinations this summer, including Genoa, Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona, and Marseille.

The first LNG-powered vessel in MSC’s fleet, the ultramodern vessel, has been operating in the Persian Gulf since December last year. This summer will be the first season of cruises in Europe for the cruise ship.

Three Cruise Ships Sailing from the U.S.

MSC Cruises is offering three ships sailing from US homeports, providing guests with a variety of Caribbean cruise options. MSC Seascape offers 7- or 14-night sailings from Miami, MSC Meraviglia offers 7-night Bahamas cruises from New York, and MSC Seaside offers 3 to 11-night cruises from Port Canaveral.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock

All cruises visit the highlight of MSC’s Caribbean itineraries, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The island was built by dredging in the late 1960s is a former sand mine but now features a tropical landscape that only MSC guests can enjoy.

Return to Japan

MSC Cruises will finally return to Asia and offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity to discover the beauty of Japan during one of six cruises. Aboard the MSC Bellissima, guests can experience the country’s rich cultural heritage, ancient traditions, and modern attractions.

The itineraries include stops at the island of Kyushu, which was recently named one of the 23 must-visit destinations in 2023 by Architectural Digest, and other popular cities like Kagoshima and Fukuoka. Cruises depart from Yokohama, conveniently located just south of Tokyo, allowing guests to explore the exciting capital of Japan pre- or post-cruise.