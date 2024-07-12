MSC Cruises Ship Becomes First to Use Shore Power at Mediterranean Port

MSC World Europa made history in Malta as the 2022-launched vessel became the first to plug into shore power while docked in the capital city of the Mediterranean island nation.

On July 10, 2024, the flagship of MSC’s World-class vessels inaugurated the shore power grid in Valletta – meaning the ship was able to turn off her engines and use the local power grid to keep the lights on onboard the mega-ship, which has a maximum capacity of 6,762 guests.

As the cruise industry has become more focused on sustainability, shore power capabilities has become increasingly important, as turning off the engines in port significantly lessens ship-caused pollution and can improve local air quality. As of the time of publication, approximately 30% of today’s ships have shore power capabilities.

MSC World Europa Shore Power

To celebrate Valletta’s accomplishment in becoming more environmentally friendly, Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela was given a tour of the 215,863-gross ton LNG-powered ship, which is largely regarded as the greener fuel source of the future.

“It was a great honour to show the Prime Minister of Malta of how his country has led the way for shore power in the Mediterranean Sea, our major market for holidays at sea, and we look forward to many more ports in the region and throughout the world being equipped in the future so that the cruise and broader maritime sector can further reduce local emissions in ports,” said Michele Francioni, Chief Energy Transition Officer, MSC Cruises.

Indeed, MSC World Europa has paved the way for more cruise ships to utilize shore power in the Mediterranean port – and the 8th largest ship in the world will return many times herself as she operates 7-night cruises between Malta, Spain, France, and Italy well into 2025.

The cruise ship is currently offering flexible Mediterranean sailings where new guests embark and disembark almost daily from the port of their choice. In addition to Valletta, the itineraries also include stops at Marseille, France; Genoa, Italy; Naples, Italy; Messina, Sicily; and Barcelona, Spain.

MSC Cruises Prioritizes Shore Power

In an effort to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, MSC Cruises has placed much of its attention on increasing the shore power capabilities of its 23-strong fleet and at ports around the world.

In June of 2023, the cruise line announced a comprehensive shore plan strategy that included identifying 15 ports in Europe that seemed well suited for installing shore power connections, which they intend to complete before the end of 2026 – of which Valletta, Malta, was one.

“Shore power is one very important element of our continued commitment towards decarbonisation with most of our fleet equipped to eliminate local emissions and improve local air quality when the ships are at berth in port, and we can switch off their engines as local shoreside electricity powers the operation,” said Francioni.

In addition to Malta’s capital, the cruise line has identified five Italian ports, Barcelona and Valencia in Spain; Stavanger and Norfjordied, Norway; Copenhagen, Denmark; Marseille, France; Rotterdam, the Netherlands; and Stockholm, Sweden, as promising shore power candidates.

By the end of 2024, when 16 of MSC’s vessels will be able to use shoreside electricity, the cruise line is hoping for over 200 shore power connections fleet-wide at bucket-list destinations throughout China, Norway, Germany, the UK, and of course, Malta.

The cruise industry leader in Europe has also made a point of installing shore power connections on all new-builds since 2017, including on the upcoming MSC World America and MSC World Asia.