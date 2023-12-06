MSC Cruises Opens Bookings for 119-Day World Voyage

MSC Cruises has opened sales for its 2026 World Cruise aboard MSC Magnifica, a voyage that will take guests to 32 countries, cross the equator twice, and travel 36,000 nautical miles. The extraordinary journey offers multiple embarkation ports in Europe.

MSC Magnifica to Sail 119-Night Journey

MSC Magnifica, a 92,128-gross ton ship and with a guest capacity of 3,000, will depart on the line’s 2026 World Cruise on January 4, 2026. A newly designed 119-day itinerary will call at 47 ports and provide overnight stays in seven popular destinations.

Guests can book their stateroom starting December 6, 2023, and select from four embarkation ports — Rome (Civitavecchia) and Genoa, Italy; Marseille, France; and Barcelona, Spain.

Incentives include 15 complimentary shore excursions, and a dine and drink package. MSC Voyager Club members at Classic level and higher receive a 5% discount on the booking price.

Moreover, the line will triple the value of points obtained from the World Cruise and apply them to the voyage, bringing extra perks to those cruisers.

MSC Magnifica Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Stefan Lambauer)

MSC Magnifica, a Musica-class ship that entered service in 2009, will launch her World Cruise will port calls in Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal before a transatlantic crossing to the Caribbean and Central America.

Read Also: MSC Cruises Reveals New Shows For Meraviglia-Class Ships

After transiting the Panama Canal, the ship will sail to the US West Coast before heading to Hawaii, Australia, and New Zealand.

Port calls in Asia will include Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. Middle East destinations on the itinerary feature Dubai and Oman. The ship will return to the Eastern Mediterranean with calls to the Greek Isles, before concluding in Genoa, Italy.

Itinerary Highlights Offer Cultural Explorations

Itinerary highlights on MSC Magnifica’s World Cruise include Central American rain forests, tropical Hawaiian paradises, and cosmopolitan cities in Asia. Some of the main attractions will include Puerto Limón, Costa Rica, where world cruisers can experience the lush rainforests of the country’s Tortuguero Canal, tour the city’s historic neighborhoods, and visit plantations.

In Hawaii, a port call at Honolulu offers guests a wide range of excursion options and includes an overnight stay, giving visitors more time to explore the island’s heritage and historic sites, such as Pearl Harbor.

While the ship calls at Shanghai, China, cruise guests can experience one of East Asia’s top business centers, with its skyscrapers, designer stores, renowned restaurants, and more.

MSC Cruises World Cruise

Guests can check out the artistic hub of Da Nang, Vietnam, and see the tallest Buddha in the country at the city’s Linh Ung Pagoda.

Greek history will come into focus during the ship’s port call in Heraklion, Greece, on the island of Crete, where guests can visit the Palace of Knossos and the Palace of Phaestos.

Read Also: What Is a Transatlantic Cruise?

Onboard the ship, MSC Magnifica features multiple specialty dining venues, L’Edera Restaurant and Quattro Venti Restaurant, along with two main dining rooms, Sahara and L’Oasi.

The ship has nine bars, three pools, and a 1,200-seat theater. Guests can relax and enjoy a variety of treatments at the MSC Aurea Spa.

MSC Magnifica offers four stateroom categories, including interior, oceanview, balcony, and suites that can accommodate up to five guests. The ship does not feature the line’s MSC Yacht Club, the all-inclusive, ship-within-a-ship luxury accommodation.