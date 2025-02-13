Costa Cruises Opens Up 139-Day World Cruise

World cruise aficionados have an exciting itinerary to consider from Costa Cruises in 2027, a 139-day voyage to 47 iconic destinations across the globe.

Costa Cruises, one of nine Carnival Corporation brands, has opened bookings for the sailing, which departs from Savona, Italy, on November 24, 2026 and concludes there on April 12, 2027.

The 2,260-guest Costa Deliziosa will operate the voyage, which will span three oceans and include visits to five continents. Some of the ship’s port calls will represent Costa Cruises’ maiden visits to the destinations.

Besides Savona, World Cruise guests have the option to depart from additional European ports, including Rome, on November 24, 2026, Marseille, France, on November 26, 2026, and Barcelona, Spain, on November 27, 2026.

Additionally, a 100-day segment is offered from San Francisco, which is among the US West Coast ports the ship will visit before she makes her way to the South Pacific.

“With the World Cruise 2027 we want to offer a truly unique and unforgettable experience, combining the exploration of iconic places with the proposal of exclusive destinations, some of which have never been touched before by our itineraries,” said Luigi Stefanelli, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Costa Cruises.

One of the new destinations Costa Deliziosa will visit is Half Moon Cay, the private island in the Bahamas owned by Carnival Corporation and used exclusively by its cruise brands.

The destination features white-sand beaches, multiple water adventures, private cabanas, dining venues, retail markets, waterfront bars, and more. By that time, there will also be a pier at the island, which could be an option for the ship.

During the voyage the ship will overnight at several key destinations, including New York, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sydney, and Tokyo. In fact, Costa Deliziosa will be docked at the Port of Los Angeles for New Year’s Eve.

The overnight stay in the City of Angels will enable guests to experience a unique excursion featuring helicopter tours to the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas.

Added Stefanelli: “With this edition, we want to redefine and innovate the concept of travel around the world, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those who dream of an extraordinary adventure and the opportunity to discover the world with the quality and hospitality that distinguish Costa Cruises.”

Itinerary to Feature Iconic Destinations on 5 Continents

After sailing across the Western Mediterranean, Costa Deliziosa will make her transatlantic crossing, with her first port of call in North America being New York. The ship, which launched in 2009, will sail south to Half Moon Cay and other ports in the Caribbean before transiting the Panama Canal.

Photo Credit: Thirasia / Shutterstock

The Mexican Riviera is next on the ship’s itinerary, followed by the US West Coast cities of San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. From there, guests will experience the Hawaiian Islands, Tahiti and other South Pacific destinations, and Australia and New Zealand.

Asia comes next, with calls to Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, and other exotic ports. Costa Deliziosa will sail across the Indian Ocean to the Maldives and then to South Africa, visiting Cape Town, Durban, and Port Elisabeth. The ship will then make her way north to the Canary Islands and sail eastward into the Mediterranean.

The per-person, double, cruise fare for the full World Cruise starts at €17,999 ($18,760 USD). Guests can choose from among four cabin and suite categories.

Amenities onboard Costa Deliziosa include seven pools and hot tubs, five dining venues, and a dozen bars and lounges. Broadway-style shows are offered in the ship’s theater, and guests can take advantage of an outdoor sports area and full fitness center.