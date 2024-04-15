MSC Cruise Cancelled Due to Operational Reasons

MSC Cruises announced the cancellation of an MSC Magnifica cruise due to operational reasons. Affected passengers have been provided with a range of alternatives to mitigate the impact of the change.

MSC Magnifica Voyage Cancelled

An unwelcome surprise was delivered to passengers on April 15 scheduled to sail MSC Magnifica on May 30, 2025. Citing “operational reasons that have affected the deployment of some of our cruise ships, ”the cruise line has cancelled its 3-night Bahamas cruise from Miami.

The 3,000-passenger MSC Magnifica, which is homeported in Miami, offers 3- and 4-night cruises to the Bahamas throughout the season. The May 30, 2025, offering was scheduled to visit Key West, Florida, and Ocean Cay, Bahamas.

The announcement was accompanied by an apology from the cruise line. “We sincerely apologize for this disappointing cancellation and the disruption to your vacation plans,” MSC Cruises said in a message to guests.

Photo Credit: maudanros / Shutterstock

In an effort to address the situation, MSC Cruises is offering four options for passengers, including the automatic reassignment to a similar cruise offering aboard MSC Seascape, departing PortMiami on May 29, 2025.

Alternative Solutions Offered

The 3-night Bahamas cruise is a regular rotation for the 95,128-gross-ton MSC Magnifica’s lineup between May and September 2025. While MSC Cruises did not announce any further cancellations, it did not offer passengers an automatic reassignment for its additional May through September sailings, including its May 23 voyage.

Instead, the cruise line’s change directs affected passengers to the newer 170,400-gross-ton MSC Seascape, which accommodates 5,179 passengers and offers more amenities, including nearly three times the restaurants.

Said the cruise line in its offer, “We are pleased to offer you a new reassigned cruise aboard beautiful MSC Seascape, which will set sail from PortMiami with similar duration and accommodations at no extra cost.”

MSC Seascape Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Dennis MacDonald)

No further action is required for passengers accepting the reassignment, but if the change in schedule is not suitable, MSC Cruises is allowing guests to move the booking to “any other MSC Seascape sailing during the same month as your original sailing, with the same number of nights, and stateroom category.”

Travelers are also given the option to select any other sailing on any ship and any date, with any payments made toward the original cruise transferred to the new cruise. “The prevailing rate of the new cruise will apply,” said the cruise line.

A fourth option is a full refund, credited back to the original form of payment.

Expansive Growth for MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has a busy lineup, which includes the opening of a terminal in Miami in Spring 2025, which is near the time of the MSC Magnifica cancellation. The new facility is anticipated to be the largest cruise terminal in North America, able to manage 36,000 guests daily.

The project, originally scheduled to open in December 2023, is a four-level structure that can simultaneously welcome three large ships and three new docks. It is estimated to cost $450 million.

The cruise line is also improving infrastructure and amenities on its private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. MSC Cruises is adding areas to support island tours and watersports, a center for diving and snorkeling, more food and beverage options, and the MSC Foundation’s Marine Conservation Centre.

MSC Cruises is also expanding its offerings in Galveston, Texas. The $100-million cruise terminal at Pier 16 will be completed in late 2025 to serve as the 170,400-ton MSC Seascape’s homeport.

Along with the new terminal, MSC Cruises will make Downtown Miami its new home in a 130,000-square-foot office space.