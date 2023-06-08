MSC Cruises Is Naming its Giant New LNG Cruise Ship

In a significant step towards the company’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, MSC Cruises is set to officially welcome its latest flagship cruise ship, MSC Euribia, into its fleet today with a grand naming ceremony.

The ship will sail on her maiden voyage on June 10 from Kiel, Germany. MSC Euribia has just completed a first-of-its-kind sailing between the shipyard where she was constructed and Copenhagen, the first-ever zero-emissions sailing for a cruise ship.

Naming Ceremony for Groundbreaking Cruise Ship

The traditional maritime naming ceremony, held today, June 8, 2023, in Copenhagen, Denmark, will honor traditional maritime heritage while paying tribute to the vast leap in environmental responsibility that MSC Euribia represents.

Designed to be the most energy-efficient cruise ship ever, MSC Euribia is MSC Cruises’ second vessel powered by LNG, currently the cleanest commercially available marine fuel.

MSC Euribia Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Distinguished guests, international media, key travel partners, and the top management of MSC Cruises and its parent company, MSC Group, will be at the naming ceremony. Renowned Danish television host, actress, and model Sarah Grünewald will oversee the ceremony.

Sophia Loren, the godmother of nearly all ships in the MSC Cruises fleet and globally recognized screen legend, will grace the occasion and officially name the ship, continuing her long-standing and close relationship with MSC Cruises.

During the ceremony, there will be live entertainment, speeches, a gourmet gala dinner, and live performances, including a DJ set by Bob Sinclar, an internationally acclaimed French DJ and record producer.

Introducing MSC Euribia

Aboard the MSC Euribia, guests will enjoy many remarkable features that make it the most innovative and extraordinary ship in the MSC Cruises fleet.

This includes dazzling LED artwork commissioned especially for the ship, sweeping views from The Carousel Lounge, an extensive selection of over a dozen dining options, five luxurious pools, and the vibrant Ocean Cay Aquapark, themed after a coral reef.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Also, the ship features dedicated spaces and a learning lab for children and teenagers, and world-class entertainment.

Named after the ancient goddess Eurybia, who mastered the seas by harnessing the winds, weather, and constellations, the 184,011 gross tons MSC Euribia is the 22nd vessel in the MSC Cruises fleet. Boasting 37,6736 square feet of public space, the ship stands 19 decks high and 141 feet wide, with 2,419 cabins, with room for 6,334 guests.

Most Environmentally Friendly Cruise Ship in History

MSC Euribia represents the most innovative and environmentally advanced ship in the fleet. It is designed to minimize the impact on the air and marine environment through a range of technologies and solutions. Additionally, the vessel is future-ready, designed to incorporate future sustainability innovations such as carbon-neutral synthetic and alternative fuels.

The ship’s engines can run on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and low-sulfur marine gas oil (MGO). MSC Euribia completed a net-zero Greenhouse Gas trip on her first voyage from the Chatiers de Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, where she was constructed, to Copenhagen this week.

MSC Euribia Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Studio Porto Sabbia)

“This industry-first net zero gas emissions voyage of our latest flagship MSC Euribia heralds another significant step on our decarbonization journey and demonstrates more than anything the extent of our commitment,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group.

The vessel emits up to 19% fewer greenhouse gas emissions per passenger per day than the other Meraviglia-class cruise ships that use conventional marine fuels.

Onboard, MSC Euribia features state-of-the-art wastewater treatment systems and waste management handling, as well as a host of other features designed to keep the environmental impact at an absolute minimum.

The vessel’s inaugural season will sail in Northern Europe, offering guests sailings from Kiel, Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Southampton—the maiden voyage departs on June 10th, 2023. Sailing from Kiel, Germany, the cruise will call at Hellesylt, Alesund, and Flam in the Norwegian Fjords.