MSC Cruises Expands Kids and Family Programs

MSC Cruises announced the expansion of its kids and family program, debuting for summer 2024 itineraries. The cruise line is introducing new entertainment options and services, including extended hours for kids’ clubs, new family game shows, and marine conservation initiatives.

For the first time, MSC Cruises will roll out extended services for babies aged 6 months and up. Previously, baby care services were only available for children aged 1 year and older.

The new service, developed in collaboration with Chicco, will allow parents to enjoy the ship while specially trained crew members care for the children. The services include protected play areas with Chicco toys and naptime in the comfort of your stateroom or the Baby Club.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Kids’ clubs aboard MSC Cruises include the Baby Club Chicco for ages 6 months to 2 years, Miniclub Lego for ages 3 to 6, Juniors Club Lego for ages 7 to 11, Young Club for ages 12 to 14, and a Teens Club for ages 15 to 17.

“We host more than 600,000 children and teenagers across our entire fleet every year, and we want to make sure every single one of them disembarks having had the best experience,” said Matteo Mancini, corporate senior manager Kids Entertainment.

New this summer, MSC Cruises will bring the “Doremiland Open House and Party” to allow parents to spend time with their children in the kids’ clubs. During designated time slots each day, all Doremiland areas will be open for families to explore together.

In addition, once per cruise, a big family party will be hosted where parents and kids can engage in fun activities and play together.

“At the heart of our business is family. We love creating unforgettable memories and holidays for everyone, especially for families,” said Steve Leatham, global head of entertainment at MSC Cruises. “That’s why we proudly offer a fleetwide family program of entertainment and activities that resonates with our valued guests.”

He continued, “As a father of three boys, I know first-hand the incredible job our youth team does on board, not only in entertaining children and families but also in creating moments that can’t be replicated anywhere else.”

MSC Cruises Family Offerings

MSC Cruises is also introducing two new original family game shows in summer 2024. “World Quest” will be a geography-based trivia game that will test families’ knowledge of different countries and cultures, while “Caravaggio” will be a spy-themed game show dedicated to art. In the latter, children take the lead and challenge their parents in solving mysteries.

The interactive and educational experiences are designed to make learning fun, and a new program that offers families the chance to participate in activities focused on marine conservation will also be included.

Each day, one hour will be dedicated to activities that allow children to learn about marine conservation efforts through a collaboration with the MSC Foundation, which promotes sustainable development and initiatives to protect the marine environment.

For teenagers aged 12 to 17, MSC Cruises is extending the club hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to midnight on sea days, and from 3 p.m. to midnight on port days.

MSC Seaview Teen Club (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Additionally, the popular teen MSC Dance Crew competition returns with a new experience. Developed in partnership with Fremantle, the production company that created The X Factor, Idols, and Got Talent series, the competition will see teams of teenagers battling it out to win the title of dance crew of the year.

The Guinness World Record activities, previously available as a trial on selected ships, will now be extended. Families can participate in record-breaking quizzes on MSC World Europa, MSC Euribia, MSC Seascape, MSC Seashore, MSC Magnifica, MSC Divina, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Virtuosa, and MSC Grandiosa.

Returning family favorites include the LEGO Experience On Board, where children can enjoy a range of LEGO bricks and toys and become certified Junior LEGO Master Builders; the “Break the Wall” game show; and “Cabin 12006 The Secret Game,” which offers immersive experiences with music, videos, TikTok trials, memory games, and dancing centered around the mysteries of Ocean Cay.

The MasterChef at Sea Junior programs will also return, allowing kids aged 5 to 12 to participate in a stage cooking competition inspired by the popular MasterChef show.