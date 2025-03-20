MSC Cruises Expands ‘Dirty Dancing’ Concert to Another Ship

MSC Cruises is bringing more high-powered entertainment to its mega-ship MSC Virtuosa in the summer of 2025, offering new musical productions, including “Dirty Dancing: In Concert,” a show that will debut on the line’s newest ship, MSC World America, in April 2025.

MSC World America will begin sailing from PortMiami in April 2023. MSC Cruises’ announced in January that the “Dirty Dancing: In Concert” show would initially launch on the new ship.

Based on the hit 1987 romantic movie “Dirty Dancing,” the concert promises to bring the classic, fiery love affair between characters Johnny Castle and Frances (Baby) Houseman to life with a team of singers and dancers performing in the ship’s theater.

The 90-minute show will be staged multiple times during each of MSC Virtuosa’s summer itineraries operating roundtrip from Southampton, including sea-day matinees.

“We are seeing more UK customers than ever choose MSC Cruises as their holiday choice and I attribute this to our exceptional onboard offering, including excellent dining, a large range of leisure activities and of course, top class entertainment,” said Antonio Paradiso, vice president of international sales at MSC Cruises.

“We want our guests to feel at home on board MSC Virtuosa and I know ‘Dirty Dancing in Concert’ will be a popular choice for anyone travelling with us,” Paradiso added.

Show organizers say the concert, set to debut aboard the 6,300-guest ship on July 10, 2025, will feature a “high energy finale,” and guests can enjoy even more of the “Dirty Dancing” atmosphere at themed after-parties.

The “Dirty Dancing” extravaganza is just one of several new presentations planned for MSC Virtuosa. Guests also will have opportunities to attend the “Songbook Abba” show, highlighting iconic hits from the group ABBA, as well as “Starwalker,” which brings to life the music and dance moves made famous by Michael Jackson.

Guests looking for thrills will be able to experience two new cirque aerial performances in the ship’s Carousel Lounge. Work on these productions has started, with one set to launch in June 2025 and another in the fall of 2025. Guests will be invited to name the shows as their debut nears.

Additionally, the show “Hall of Fame,” a concert focused on pop legends set to debut onboard MSC World America, will be expanded to MSC Virtuosa.

MSC Cruises executives point to the new offerings as activity choices geared to various types and ages of guests.

MSC Virtuosa Dirty Dancing

The cruise line has not forgotten the thousands of children who sail with their families aboard MSC Virtuosa. New activities include the MSC Street Theater, a pop-up performance that will entertain at various locations on the ship, including poolside, along the promenade, and at bars and restaurants.

The ship will also delight children with the LEGO Family Game Show and a LEGO Family Parade. Other activities for children will feature new games, parties, and tech-focused events.

Summer Cruises to Feature Norwegian Fjords, Mediterranean

The new entertainment offerings are sure to be welcome additions to indoor activities, but outside, MSC Virtuosa will offer breathtaking experiences and views as the ship sails Northern Europe and the Western Mediterranean from Southampton.

The Meraviglia-Plus-class ship that launched in 2019 is currently sailing a winter series of cruises in the Caribbean but in April will deploy to the UK port.

Read Also: MSC Cruise Ships By Size: Largest to Smallest

The ship’s first itinerary from Southampton will be a 12-night Canary Islands cruise departing on April 21, 2025 and calling at Lisbon; Vigo, Spain; and Gran Canaria, Tenerife, and Arrecife, Canary Islands.

Among itineraries offered through the season are the 7-night Norwegian fjord voyage, with calls at Haugesund, Nordfjordeid, Flam, and Stavanger, Norway. A 14-night option focused on Spain features visits to La Coruna, Cadiz, Malaga, Alicante, Palma De Mallorca, Valencia, and Barcelona.

MSC Virtuosa will return to the Caribbean in November 2025 and sail a winter series of cruises from multiple embarkation ports, including Barbados, Guadeloupe, and Martinique.