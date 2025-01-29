New MSC Cruise Ship to Debut Unique Film-to-Concert Experience

With many modern cruise ships offering Broadway-caliber shows and/or large-scale performances with death defying stunts in the same vein as Cirque du Soleil, the cruise lines are constantly thinking about how to take their entertainment offerings to the next level.

This is why MSC Cruises has dreamed up an extra special concert to headline the entertainment that will be offered onboard the upcoming MSC World America – which is due to enter service in just a few short months in April 2025.

The show, called “Dirty Dancing in Concert,” will be the first ever film-to-concert experience to celebrate this classic Lionsgate film at sea.

The “Dirty Dancing” movie came out in 1987 and was directed by Emile Ardolino. It starred Patrick Swayze (Johnny Castle) and Jennifer Grey (Frances “Baby” Houseman) as the dance instructor and young woman who enter into a forbidden romance.

The beloved movie will be brought to life in the The World Theatre with live singers, dancers, and musicians who will perform alongside a screening of the film.

In the grand finale, guests of MSC’s fourth World-class cruise ship will be encouraged to join in the show by dancing and singing from their seats and the aisles.

“Delivering a diverse entertainment lineup for every type of holidaymaker is central to creating an unforgettable cruise experience. MSC World America provides an incredible platform to push the boundaries of entertainment at sea, and we’re introducing some exciting new concepts and productions,” said Steve Leatham, Vice President of Entertainment at MSC Cruises.

Each sailing will include multiple opportunities for guests to take in the 90-minute production, with at least one matinee hosted on sea days. The World Theatre will be able to accommodate 1,153 of the mega ship’s up to 6,762 guests at each performance.

This show and more will be available when the 205,700-gross ton vessel officially sets sail on her maiden voyage on April 12, 2025 – which will be a simultaneous 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing and 14-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailing.

She is currently undergoing the final stages of construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, but she will soon start preparing for her Transatlantic voyage to her first homeport: Florida’s PortMiami.

More New Entertainment Onboard MSC World America

MSC’s newest and largest ship will launch with several different types of entertainment onboard to appeal to every type of cruiser – including musical performances, concerts (i.e. the aforementioned “Dirty Dancing in Concert”), magic shows, circus-style shows, and interactive game shows.

In addition to the “Dirty Dancing” headlining concert, five other new shows and performances will be debuting onboard between the World Theatre and the Panorama Lounge, which seats approximately 462 passengers.

“Our headline entertainment experiences, “Dirty Dancing in Concert” in the World Theatre and Queen Symphonic in the Panorama Lounge, will be unlike anything previously seen on our ships, resonating with both American and international audiences,” said Leatham.

Dirty Dancing in Concert (Credit: MSC Cruises)

Read Also: I Took a Sneak Peek at the Huge MSC World America While Under Construction

Joining “Dirty Dancing” in the World Theatre will be “Odyssey,” which is an acrobatic spectacle; “Momentous,” which will be one of the largest illusion shows at sea; and “Hall of Fame,” which is a live concert that pays homage to pop music icons.

The Panorama Lounge will host two more intimate, but equally exciting theatrical music concerts.

These will include “Queen Symphonic,” which is an updated version of the international concert “Queen Rock Symphonic” that celebrates Queen’s greatest hits; and “Cinesonic,” which brings iconic movie songs and cinematic scores to life.

“These are just the beginning of our extensive entertainment options, which include an adults-only Comedy Club, authentic Dueling Pianos, and interactive family game shows. The onboard entertainment truly must be seen to be believed,” continued Leatham.

Many of these interactive experiences will be found onboard in the Loft – which is one of the ship’s newest venues that can be found in the Terraces District – as well as at the Street Theatre and in Luna Park.