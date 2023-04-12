MSC Cruises’ Biggest Ship Begins Mediterranean Voyages

MSC World Europa, MSC Cruises’ biggest and most environmentally advanced cruise ship, has arrived in Europe to begin its summer season in the Mediterranean Sea. The World-class cruise ship will offer 7-night itineraries, visiting Italian ports such as Genoa, Naples, and Messina, Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain, and Marseille in France.

MSC World Europa Arrives in Europe

MSC World Europa has completed her repositioning cruise from the Middle East, where she spent her maiden season, and has arrived in Italy. The 5,400-guest ship left Abu Dhabi on March 27, stopping at Sir Bani Yas, Muscat, and Jeddah in the Middle East along the way. The ship then sailed through the Suez Canal on her way to Italy.

The vessel has been incredibly popular in the Middle East, particularly with guests from the United States.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA, said: “Our guests from the U.S. have been thrilled to cruise on board MSC World Europa during her inaugural season in the Arabian Gulf, and many more of them are flocking to Europe as she starts her first summer season in the Mediterranean.”

MSC World Europa will sail 7-night cruises to Genoa, Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona, and Marseille during her time in the Mediterranean. As is the standard with MSC Cruises, guests can board and disembark cruises at any port of call, offering great flexibility for homeport options.

MSC World Europa, World Promenade / Photo Courtesy MSC Cruises

Guests won’t be bored on the ship with the 350-foot-long outdoor World Promenade; The Venom Drop @ The Spiral, an 11-deck-drop dry slide; state-of-the-art entertainment options; and the largest kids’ area in the MSC Cruises fleet. There are also 20 bars and lounges, 13 dining venues, an onboard microbrewery, and the exclusive MSC Yacht Club for the ultimate in luxury.

MSC World Europa’s Environmental Promise

The 215,863-gross-ton MSC World Europa is MSC Cruises’ first to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest marine fuel currently available. The vessel plays a significant role in MSC’s drive to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The cruise line is effectively using its newest cruise ship as a platform to test and use groundbreaking technology to improve its environmental footprint.

“This groundbreaking ship exemplifies our unwavering commitment to sustainable cruising,” Rodríguez said.

“MSC World Europa’s innovative environmental and marine technologies represent a major step forward on our journey towards meeting our target of net-zero emissions by 2050, and it offers a glimpse at our future in the U.S. as we move toward bringing MSC World America into service in 2025.”

MSC World Europa / Photo Courtesy MSC Cruises

MSC World Europa is among the first cruise ships to incorporate fuel cell technology. The ship’s 150-kilowatt SOFC fuel cell uses LNG to efficiently produce electricity and heat through an electrochemical reaction. The technology looks promising for the cruise industry, functioning efficiently and generating more energy than anticipated.

The ship has shore power plug-in connectivity, an advanced wastewater treatment system, and a ballast water treatment system. The ship also features an underwater radiated noise management system to minimize disturbance to marine life, as well as equipment that optimizes engine use and hotel energy needs.

MSC World Europa is scheduled to operate its Mediterranean itineraries until the end of May 2024.