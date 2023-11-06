MSC Cruises Amplifies Entertainment Program for Young Passengers

MSC Cruises has unveiled a comprehensive upgrade to its youth entertainment program. Starting in mid-November, the fleet’s Young and Teens Clubs will see extended hours, a variety of new live shows, and many new and engaging activities that promise to elevate the cruise experience for younger guests.

The announcement coincides with the release of a new teen music video set against the backdrop of the picturesque Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, which the cruise line created in cooperation with several well-known YouTube and Social Media stars.

Expanded Offerings for Young Cruise Guests

MSC is extending the offerings for its younger cruise guests, bringing multiple new initiatives to the cruise line’s ships.

The program expansion, set to start on November 15, 2023, includes changes to the Young Club for kids aged 12-14 years old and the Teens Club, for teenagers ages 15-17.

The enhanced activity schedule includes daily live entertainment, sports activities, and exclusive dinners where kids get to eat with those in the same age bracket.

Matteo Mancini, Senior Manager of Youth Entertainment at MSC Cruises: “The ever-increasing number of young guests and teenagers on board our ships naturally led us to follow the trends they love most.”

“MSC Cruises offers them an unforgettable 360-degree vacation that starts at home with our original entertainment content on the web and social media, continues on board with our activities organized by our Young & Teens Club, and carries on after the cruise, thanks to the teens themselves who have become our digital creators and ambassadors.

MSC Cruises Young Entertainment (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises has one of the more popular youth programs, a feature the cruise line is eager to highlight on its newer vessels like the MSC Euribia. Launched with state-of-the-art facilities tailored for young guests, MSC Euribia offers a spectrum of activities, from innovative educational spaces to technology-driven entertainment in a massive 7,500-square-foot area dedicated to kids.

When people ask us why MSC Cruises has become internationally awarded as “Best Cruise Line for Families” over the years, the answer is simple: we listen to our young guests and build their loyalty. Mancini continues.

One area where MSC Cruises is placing a lot of importance is its social media presence, resulting in collaboration efforts with several well-known YouTube stars, including teen star Merrick Hanna.

MSC Partners with Teen YouTube Stars

A fresh addition to MSC Cruises’ entertainment offerings is an original music video titled “Ocean Cay: A Cabin 12006 Story.” The video follows the two successful web series the cruise line released, “Kelly & Khloe On Board” and “Cabin 12006.”

MSC Cruises’ original entertainment content, produced by our youth division, exceeded 11.9 million web hits, 64 million impressions, and over 4 million interactions between young guests and teenagers via the official hashtags #mscteens #cabin12006,” said Mancini.

Debuting on YouTube on November 6, the video stars Merrick Hanna, a social media influencer with a massive 47 million followers, alongside So You Think You Can Dance Academy participant Sophie Santella; Ralphy Perdomo, who has a massive TikTok following, and Italian YouTube star Sespo.

The video follows a group of young guests while they cruise to MSC Cruises’ popular private island of Ocean Cay while engaging in virtual reality, sports, hip-hop dancing, and finding love.