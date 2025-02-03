MSC Cruises Adding More Benefits for Guests Booked in a Suite

The suite life is going to get a little sweeter on MSC Cruises in July 2025. That’s when the cruise line will enhance suite bookings under the Aurea Experience across its entire fleet of 22 vessels.

While an MSC Cruises vessel’s price for an Aurea cabin can be 20 to 50 percent more than its basic Bella cabin, the difference can certainly be found when comparing the value of the freebies being offered.

Currently, the Aurea Experience, available for Balcony and Suite guests, offers passengers access to the MSC Aurea Spa thermal area, a welcome bottle of Prosecco, and access to the Top Exclusive Solarium.

It also provides dining any time options, 24-hour room service with free delivery, free continental breakfast in a stateroom (also free delivery), and priority boarding and luggage drop off.

Passengers booking the experience can also opt-in to discounted drink packages at the time of booking, choose a stateroom and its location, make one free cruise change, and receive a 10 percent discount on spa treatments purchased while sailing.

So, what else could possibly be added?

Beginning July 1, 2025, guests who book an Aurea Suite will also receive more freebies in the form of a first set of minibar refreshments on the house, two free ironing services during the duration of the sailing, and an in-suite Nespresso coffee machine with replenished coffee pods daily.

Read Also: MSC Yacht Club: Is It Really Worth It?

As with the original Aurea Experience, passengers will still get a pillow menu to choose the style of pillow they want to sleep on, and a comfy bathrobe and slippers, but will find premium bedding for their suite’s Italian Dorelan mattress and specialty MED by MSC bath products.

Suite guests will also receive priority tender access and daily turndown with Venchi’s Italian chocolates.

Added the cruise line, “These additional benefits apply to all suites with an Aurea Experience booked for sailings from July 1, 2025 and beyond.”

Enhanced Suite Benefits vs. Traditional Offerings

Whether passengers find the enhancements worth the upgrade will depend on how frequently they take advantage of all the extras.

That said, MSC Cruises still features an even higher tier through its MSC Yacht Club. This ship-within-a-ship luxury option features 24/7 butler and room service and priority embarkation and disembarkation. It is also all-inclusive, meaning drinks, internet, and thermal spa access is included.

Yacht Club guests also enjoy a private sun deck with private pools and hot tubs, the exclusive Top Sail Lounge, and a dedicated Yacht Club restaurant.

MSC World Europa, Grand Suite Aurea with terrace. (Photo Credit: MSC Cruises)

The cruise line’s most basic experience, the Bella, provides guests with guaranteed staterooms, discounted drink packages when booking, and free continental breakfast in staterooms, albeit with a delivery fee.

There is also a chance to request a preferred dinner seating, but it’s based on availability and is not guaranteed.

A step up is the Fantastica Experience, which are available for Balcony, Ocean View and Interior staterooms. This option includes free continental breakfast with no delivery fees and free delivery with no service charge for room service (which is priced based on food items ordered).

It also provides one free cruise change, the opportunity to choose a stateroom and its location, and discounted packages.

Although the new Aurea Suite amenities won’t debut until after the cruise line’s highly anticipated MSC World America sets sail from Miami for the first time in April 2025, those patient enough to wait until its summer is in full swing will get the new offerings onboard the newest ship.