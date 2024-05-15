MSC Cruises Reveals Details on Largest MSC Yacht Club in North America

MSC Cruises has revealed its ambitious expansion of its MSC Yacht Club luxury offerings aboard its newest flagship, the 6,762-passenger and 2,138-crew MSC World America, scheduled to debut in April 2025. The announcement highlights the introduction of what will be the largest MSC Yacht Club in the North American market.

Positioned as a “ship within a ship,” the MSC Yacht Club aboard the 215,863-gross-ton ship will provide enhanced exclusive facilities, including two Owner’s Suites, a private bi-level sundeck, and a dedicated restaurant and bar, all boasting ocean views. The offerings are part of MSC’s World Class platform.

Said Cristian Comirla, brand performance director for MSC Yacht Club, of the exclusive nature of the new ship, “MSC World America will take our MSC Yacht Club product to new heights as the largest MSC Yacht Club in the North American market. With exclusive amenities, top-notch service, and luxurious benefits, MSC Yacht Club offers a tranquil vacation for guests who prefer a more relaxing and secluded cruise experience, yet still have access to the excitement of the ship’s entertainment, specialty dining, and other amenities.”

MSC World America Cruise Ship

MSC World America is set to debut in Miami on April 12, 2025, sailing on a roundtrip Caribbean voyage to Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and MSC Cruise’s private Ocean Cay Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.

MSC Unveils Enhanced Luxury Features

The new MSC Yacht Club’s enhancements will be anchored by the introduction of two Owner’s Suites, which will feature expansive interiors that include lavish bedrooms, state-of-the-art entertainment systems, and opulent bathrooms with full-sized bathtubs.

Each suite will open onto a private terrace equipped with outdoor hot tubs and seating areas, featuring a separate living and dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Also available are bi-level suites with two balconies providing private sundecks, hot tubs, and lounge areas. Meant for families and large groups, the Duplex Suites offer a living and dining area on the lower level with a guest bathroom and a bedroom and full bathroom on the upper level.

Beyond the accommodations, the Yacht Club will also include a bi-level sundeck with a first-table-service dining offering. The lower deck will feature a stylish bar and exclusive grill area serving meals and premium cocktails, while the upper deck will be equipped with private cabanas and a dedicated pool area.

MSC Cruises Top Sail Lounge (Photo Courtesy: MCS Cruises)

Enhancing the exclusive nature of the MSC Yacht Club, Comirla emphasized the broader benefits available to guests, “MSC Yacht Club guests on MSC World America will also have access to Ocean House at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, providing an elevated experience at our private island in The Bahamas with a private beach and restaurant coupled with personalized service.”

She explained, “With an elevated onboard experience that extends once guests are ashore at Ocean Cay, there are so many benefits to sailing in MSC Yacht Club, and we are thrilled to be offering the latest and greatest to MSC World America sailing in the Caribbean.”

The 22-deck MSC World America will be divided into seven distinctive districts, each offering a range of options, from a family-friendly area equipped with activities and amenities suited for all ages to tranquil Zen spaces for relaxation.

The ship will offer an array of new and favorite dining venues spread across 13 restaurants and 20 bars and lounges, including six specialty restaurants, and will introduce two new dining concepts and a new sports bar.

Also new to the ship will be a comedy club joining established venues like the Gin Project, Elixir – Mixology Bar, and the Masters of the Sea pub and its onboard microbrewery.

MSC World America will also feature an 11-deck-high dry slide constructed from stainless steel, providing a fun way for guests to move from upper to lower decks. The ship will also feature six pools, including an indoor pool with a retractable roof and twin adults-only Zen pools located aft.

For families, the ship will also offer an expansive water park equipped with water slides that incorporate virtual reality technology. Additionally, Kids Clubs onboard will be tailored to different age groups, ranging from infants to 17-year-olds.