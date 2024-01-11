MSC Cruises Opens Cruises Out of Galveston, Texas

MSC Cruises is further expanding its US operations with the deployment of one of its newest, largest vessels to Port of Galveston, bringing the line’s unique European influence to the Lone Star State.

Bookings are now open for the 7-night cruises with departures beginning in November 2025, just in time for a fabulous holiday season.

MSC Seascape Bookings Now Open for Galveston

After months of negotiations to bring MSC Cruises to Texas, the cruise line is now thrilled to open reservations for MSC Seascape sailing from Galveston beginning on November 9, 2025, bringing a new and exciting cruise option to millions of travelers who can drive or fly to the Lone Star State homeport.

“Expanding to Galveston with the magnificent MSC Seascape is a pivotal moment for us at MSC Cruises and for our guests,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA.

“Expanding our U.S. footprint makes our unique cruise experience more accessible to travelers in the central and western parts of the country and it illustrates our commitment to providing families in the region with unparalleled vacation options.”

The 170,400-gross-ton ship, one of the largest and most innovative in the MSC Cruises fleet, will offer 7-night Western Caribbean sailings visiting top ports such as Roatan in Honduras and Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico. At each destination, the cruise line will be offering immersive shore excursions to explore local culture, flavors, history, and much more.

Travelers will be able to enjoy wildlife tours, natural swimming holes, world-class snorkeling, spectacular Mayan ruins, archeology tours, ancient caves, wildlife encounters, and other excursion options. Exact offerings will vary based on destination and sailing date.

Growth in Galveston

MSC Seascape joining the array of ships sailing from Galveston is the latest step in the homeport’s amazing growth.

“Welcoming MSC Cruises and the MSC Seascape to Galveston offers cruise passengers a new cruise experience and opportunities to explore Galveston Island, a tropical Texas island rich with history, Victorian architecture, sparkling beaches and great restaurants,” said Rodger Rees, Port Director & CEO, Galveston Wharves. “MSC passengers can come for a fabulous cruise and stay to discover our island treasures.”

Port of Galveston, Texas (Photo Credit: Ceri Breeze)

In addition to MSC Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and Carnival Cruise Line all offer sailings from Galveston. While some lines only offer seasonal deployments, there are amazing cruise options from Galveston year-round.

Of special note is that one of Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ships, Norwegian Prima, is currently sailing from Galveston, as is the brand-new Carnival Jubilee, which just debuted with her inaugural sailing from Texas in December 2023.

Onboard MSC Seascape

During each cruise, guests will also have multiple days at sea to enjoy everything the Seaside-EVO class vessel has to offer, including the ROBOTRON thrill ride, six outstanding theater production shows, 11 different dining venues, six swimming pools, and the unique glass-floored Bridge of Sighs on Deck 16 with a unique and thought-provoking ocean view.

“MSC Seascape’s family-friendly amenities, award-winning entertainment and innovative offerings will help us deliver exceptional value and memorable journeys for more guests than ever before,” said Rodríguez.

Photo Credit: MSC Cruises

The ship also features more than 7,500 square feet of space dedicated to youth programs for ages 0-17, offering great entertainment and activities for younger cruisers.

Altogether, MSC Seascape can welcome 5,179 guests per sailing, and is also home to more than 1,600 international crew members. Currently, the ship is homeported from Miami, Florida offering a variety of Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries, including calls on MSC Cruises’ private island, MSC Ocean Cay.

The ship will remain in Miami through early September 2025. During the few weeks’ gap between her deployment to Miami and her move to Galveston, the ship may offer additional cruises or could enter a maintenance dry dock, refreshing her for her new homeport.