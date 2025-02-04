Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is Getting a Huge Upgrade

Embodying the laid-back spirit of Jimmy Buffett’s iconic tunes, Margaritaville at Sea is set to transform its first vessel, Paradise, into a true seafaring utopia with an array of upgrades and experiences beginning this spring.

Guests joining the three-year-old cruise line’s voyages from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida in late March 2025 will be the first to uncover Margaritaville at Sea Paradise’s revamped dining and beverage options, new entertainment, and its new port of call.

“This exciting new lineup of guest experiences on Paradise will match the fun and energy of the new destinations we’re charting this year,” said Anthony Stice, senior vice president of hotel operations for Margaritaville at Sea.

“Whether it’s a two-night getaway or a long weekend escape, we’re ready to welcome guests with refreshed dining, elevated cocktail experiences, and unforgettable entertainment,” he added.

The 52,926-gross-ton Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, carrying up to 1,680 passengers at double capacity, will see many enhancements borrowed from the cruise line’s newest vessel, Margaritaville at Sea Islander, which debuted in Tampa, Florida, in June 2024.

Reimagined dining venues combine Islander’s popular Hemisphere Dancer Craft Spirits, offering crafted cocktails in a cozy, piano lounge setting, with the brand-new Far Side Sushi, a specialty dining option providing a diverse menu of sushi rolls, small plates, and noodle dishes.

Additional updates include a reinvented Port of Indecision Buffet, incorporating Frank and Lola’s pizza outlet as part of an upgraded all-inclusive experience.

Other notable enhancements include updated poolside bars, the License to Chill and the adults-only 12 Volt Bar, along with the JWB Prime Steakhouse, which will continue offering an upscale dining experience with new menu items and wine pairings.

Beyond drinks and dining, Paradise will also feature a new, yet not-ready-for-reveal live entertainment lineup, along with a refresh of its guestrooms.

Said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, “Sailing on Paradise captures the same fun and escapism, now with even more outstanding food, drinks, and entertainment, making it a perfect introduction for first-time cruisers and our loyal returning guests.”

Paradise Will Include Nassau

Passengers sailing on Margaritaville at Sea Paradise from its South Florida homeport in Palm Beach will also discover a new port with exciting new excursions.

Currently sailing a series of 3- and 4-night roundtrip itineraries that reach Freeport, Bahamas, and Key West, Florida, the ship will now add Nassau, Bahamas, to the lineup. Here, passengers will get to visit Margaritaville Beach Resort with priority access to the resort’s amenities that include the Fins Up Water Park.

Paradise Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Port of West Palm Beach)

Paradise will also begin utilizing advanced facial recognition technology for US passport holders to speed up the arrival and disembarkation process, and has added more parking options at port, with self and valet options.

Although the vessel began operations with the cruise line in April 2022, it first hit the high seas in 1991 as Costa Cruises’ Costa Classica, owned by Carnival Corporation.

The cruise line has not indicated where Paradise will receive her updates but its last multi-million refurbishment, in May 2023, had the vessel dry docked at Grand Bahama Shipyard.

Getting a new look that was on brand with the Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels, Paradise’s success led to the addition of the cruise line’s second ship, the 2,114-guest Margaritaville at Sea Islander, also originally a Costa Cruise’s ship, the Costa Atlantica.

Ahead of the new offerings, the cruise line is offering 60 percent off bookings through February 17, 2025.