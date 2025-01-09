Florida Port Sets New Record With Facial Recognition

The Port of Palm Beach is yet another cruise homeport that has added facial recognition technology to speed up passenger processing, with phenomenal results.

On January 3, 2025, the first day the technology was fully in place, more than 1,400 cruise passengers were processed before 10 a.m. – a record for the cruise port.

This is a historic event for the port, which while it isn’t as popular as PortMiami (70 miles to the south) or Port Canaveral (120 miles to the north), still offers unique sailings for guests.

Margaritaville at Sea’s smaller vessel, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise – formerly Costa Classica – offers a year-round selection of 2-, 3-, and 4-night sailings to Nassau and Freeport in the Bahamas, ideal for quick getaways and available exclusively from the Port of Palm Beach.

With the implementation of the facial recognition technology, which is already in use at many other major cruise homeports, guests are able to leave their ship and process through customs in a fraction of the time as former, one-on-one agent processing required.

Furthermore, when guests are able to debark a ship more quickly, incoming guests can begin embarkation that much sooner to get their cruise vacations underway.

The cruise line is fully committed to the Port of Palm Beach and ensuring a smooth, hassle-free experience for every guest.

“We are excited about the partnership with both the Port of Palm Beach and U.S. Customs & Border Protection to help significantly improve the experience for cruise guests.” said Anthony Stice, Margaritaville at Sea Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations. “We look forward to continuing to find ways to elevate the experience for our guests to make their sailings as easy-breezy as possible.”

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise can welcome 1,308 guests at double occupancy, or up to 1,680 travelers if the ship is fully booked with all berths filled.

In total, the cruise port processes roughly 400,000 cruise passengers each year, along with cargo and commodities traffic as well as private marine operations.

Paradise Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Port of West Palm Beach)

Parking Improvements Also Implemented

In addition to the new facial recognition technology, the port has also begun offering self-parking to permit guests more options and to maximize passenger flow while minimizing congestion and traffic.

“We’ve worked closely with Palm Beach Parking to ensure our parking operations are as smooth and safe as possible,” said Michael Meekins, Port of Palm Beach Executive Director. “With their team of attendants on hand to direct passengers, we eliminate any confusion on entering and exiting the premises, and provide a safer, faster, and more organized environment for everyone.”

The cruise port offers limited valet parking on a first come, first served basis, and a specific area is designated for ride-share services adjacent to the cruise terminal for maximum convenience. A walkway connects vehicle areas with the cruise ship, ensuring easy directions for both arriving and departing guests.

A new, permanent walkway structure is planned, which will include an overhead canopy for weather protection and greater comfort.

“Additionally, we have even more improvements planned, including the installation of sidewalks, signage, pavement resurfacing, striping, minor landscaping, and new fencing,” confirmed Meekins.

With both Port Canaveral and PortMiami growing busier than ever – even running out of cruise terminal space at times – cruise travelers interested in a calmer, peaceful sailing that still offers all the vibrancy of a visit to the Bahamas will definitely want to keep Port of Palm Beach in mind.