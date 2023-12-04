Margaritaville at Sea Expands With Second Ship and Homeport

Margaritaville at Sea is expanding its operations with the introduction of a new cruise ship and the addition of Tampa, Florida as a homeport. This expansion, starting in June 2024, signals the cruise line’s growth from its traditional base in Palm Beach, Florida.

The new ship will offer four and five-night itineraries in the Gulf of Mexico, including destinations in the western Caribbean and southern Florida.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander Joins In June 2024

Margaritaville at Sea has become one of the most popular small cruise lines sailing out of Palm Beach, Florida, with its two-night cruises to the Bahamas. However, the company announced today it will begin offering cruises out of Tampa, Florida, sailing to western Caribbean destinations Cozumel and Progreso, as well as Key West.

The first cruise onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Islander will set sail on her maiden voyage on June 14, 2024. Cruises on offer will alternate between four and five nights and include a four-night Cozumel cruise, with a day in Cozumel, and a day at sea on days 2 and 4.

There will also be a five-night cruise to Key West and Cozumel, a five-night cruise to Key West and Progreso, and a five-night cruise to Progreso and Cozumel. The new cruises are already bookable on the cruise line’s website, with the cruise line offering exclusive preview incentives.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander

“Since we launched our first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, last year, we’ve been working to expand what our guests have been asking for; more amazing views, longer itineraries, and new ports of call,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

“The addition of the Islander is an exciting moment for Margaritaville at Sea and marks the next chapter of growth for our business. We are also pleased to add Tampa as a new homeport – the perfect location to provide access to our adventurous new itineraries in and around the Gulf of Mexico.”

Margaritaville at Sea Islander to Homeport in Tampa

The news that the Margaritaville at Sea Islander will be homeported in Tampa has been welcomed by the port. She joins other cruise ships sailing from Tampa, such as Carnival Paradise, Enchantment Of The Seas, Carnival Pride, Norwegian Jade, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Legend, and more.

“We’re honored Margaritaville at Sea has chosen Port Tampa Bay to homeport this new addition to their fleet and we welcome them to the Gulf Coast,” said Paul Anderson, President and CEO of Port Tampa Bay.

“Our port’s cruise terminals are easy to navigate and provide a variety of unique and interesting activities just steps from the Margaritaville at Sea Islander. The ship will be a great addition to our portfolio of cruise lines and a fantastic new option for cruisers from Florida’s west coast.”

The Margaritaville at Sea Islander is the former Costa Atlantica, which Costa Cruises sold to Chinese cruise line Adora Cruises. Unlike her sister ship, the Costa Mediterranea, she never entered service with Adora Cruises and was sold off to Margaritaville.

Photo Credit: theataraxia / Shutterstock.com

The 85,619 gross tons Margaritaville at Sea Islander has space for 2,650 guests. The vessel is already undergoing work to transform her for her new owners, which includes a new livery and Margaritaville theming throughout, making her ready for her maiden four-night cruise to Cozumel.

Onboard, guests can enjoy a wide range of food and beverage options, befitting the Margaritaville feel. This includes the only three-story poolside LandShark Bar at Sea and a Margaritaville-inspired cornhole and mini-golf course.

Kids and those young-at-heart will enjoy the Caribbean Amphibian Splash and Slide on the outside decks. Margaritaville at Sea signature favorites like JWB Prime Steakhouse and Rita’s Taco House will also be present onboard.