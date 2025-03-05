Major Canadian Port Expects Slight Drop in Cruise Traffic

The initial post-pandemic years brought record-breaking cruise arrivals to Vancouver, the British Columbia port that plays a vital role in the Alaska cruise market, but officials say cruise tourism will slightly cool in 2025.

The port’s season officially began on March 5, 2025 and continues into October. Predictions are for 1.2 million cruise passengers to pass through the port’s terminal, Canada Place, onboard 301 cruise ships.

In 2024, port data shows that 1.32 million cruise guests transited Canada Place on 327 cruise ships. That was a record-breaking year following another boom year, 2023, when the port welcomed 1.25 million passengers.

Even in light of the lower estimates for 2025, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority remains upbeat about the coming season.

“We are thrilled to see Vancouver’s cruise sector continue to thrive—attracting visitors from across the globe for a once-in-a-lifetime Alaska experience while injecting more than $1 billion into our local economy,” said Captain Shri Madiwal, Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in Vancouver cruise—to so successfully service upwards of 300 ship calls and 1 million passenger visits every year is a huge feat and one that supports jobs and businesses across the region,” added Madiwal.

The first ship to call at Canada Place, on March 5, 2025, is Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wonder. The 2,700-guest ship visited Vancouver at the end of a Hawaii cruise and departed the same day for San Diego.

The ship will sail California coastal cruises until early May, when she will return to Vancouver and homeport there through mid-September 2025, sailing 5- to 9-night Alaska itineraries.

The Alaska season is a major economic driver for the Vancouver region, supporting some 17,000 jobs and representing an influx of about $3 million each time a cruise ship calls at the port.

Vancouver continues to attract more cruise ships each year. In 2025, eight ships will make their maiden calls to Canada Place — Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jade; Silversea Cruises’ Silver Moon; Oceania Cruises’ Riviera; Seabourn’s Seabourn Quest; Viking’s Viking Venus; Villa Vie Residences’ Villa Vie Odyssey; and Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas.

Cruise Ships in Vancouver (Photo Credit: dvlcom)

Almost all of the major cruise lines, from premium to luxury to expedition, will visit Vancouver in 2025, including Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Explora Journeys, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Hapag-Lloyd, Crystal, Ponant, and Hurtigruten Expeditions.

Vancouver is a significant jumping off point for Inside Passage itineraries that typically visit the popular southeastern Alaska ports of Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway.

“We want every passenger embarking or disembarking in Vancouver to have a memorable experience while they’re in our city,” said Royce Chwin, President and CEO of Destination Vancouver.

Most Cruise Ships Use Shore Power Offered by Vancouver

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is committed to reducing pollution through the use of shore power technologies.

In fact, the port is a partner in the Pacific Northwest to Alaska Cruise-led Green Corridor project, which is working toward the goal of having four cruise ships powered using green methanol on the Alaska to British Columbia/Washington State route by 2032.

Read Also: Must-Know Things About the Vancouver Cruise Terminal

The Vancouver port already offers shore power connections to cruise ships via its hydro-powered electric grid. According to port data, 80% of cruise ships that called in 2024 were equipped to hook into shore power.

Since installing the technology in 2009, Vancouver has helped to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 45,000 tons. Using a shoreside electrical source enables cruise ships to turn off their engines and use local power to keep hotel operations running.