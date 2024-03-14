Disney Cruise Line Releases New Cruises and Firsts for Summer 2025

Disney Cruise Line has released an amazing lineup of itineraries for summer 2025, including first-ever cruises to top destinations, from the Bahamas and the Caribbean to Alaska and Europe.

One special ship will sail in the Mediterranean for the first time, and favorite options will still set sail from Florida, giving Disney cruise fans plenty of options for unforgettable getaways.

Favorite Destinations for Summer 2025 Include First Season in Europe

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled outstanding itinerary options across the fleet for summer 2025, with a variety of stunning destinations that families will be thrilled to experience around the globe.

Most exciting is that Disney Fantasy will spend her first-ever summer season in Europe, offering sailings as short as 5 nights and as long as 12 nights to top ports of call, with both Northern Europe and Mediterranean itineraries on offer.

The 129,690-gross-ton vessel will offer departures from several European ports – Barcelona, Civitavecchia (Rome), and Southampton. Depending on the departure date, the ship will offer varied itineraries, including one special 12-night Greek Isles itinerary that includes stops not only in Greece but also in Italy and Malta.

Later in the summer when sailing from Southampton, Disney Fantasy will be visiting top destinations in Spain, Norway, and the British Isles, offering diverse experiences for travelers to enjoy.

Disney Wonder Returning to Alaska

For travelers looking for a wonderful adventure in the Last Frontier, look no further than Disney Wonder, spending the 2025 summer season in Alaska. From May through September, the 84,130-gross-ton vessel will homeport from Vancouver, Canada, offering options for 5-, 7-, 8-, and 9-night itineraries.

Disney Cruise in Alaska

This variety gives passengers more choices to suit their travel plans, while offering outstanding opportunities to visit top Alaskan ports of call such as Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan. Along the way, port adventures will give all ages the chance to get up close and personal with majestic glaciers or try their hands at authentic gold mining.

Tons of Tropical Getaways to Choose From

For Disney Cruise Line fans who prefer tropical destinations, the four remaining Disney ships will homeport from Florida in the summer of 2025 for Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries.

The oldest Disney ship, the 83,969-gross-ton Disney Magic will offer truly magical getaways from Port Canaveral for the first time since 2016, with 4- and 5-night cruises to The Bahamas with stops at both Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

In July 2025, one special Disney Magic sailing is a 10-night Southern Caribbean journey that will go to both private destinations as well as Antigua, St. Kitts, San Juan, and Tortola, a phenomenal opportunity to explore these more unique islands with Disney’s unique flair.

Disney Wish will continue homeporting from Port Canaveral as well, with 3- and 4-night sailings to Nassau and Castaway Cay, classic itineraries all cruise travelers love aboard the 144,000-gross-ton vessel.

Disney Dream will be sailing from Fort Lauderdale, giving departing guests an alternative south Florida homeport for greater travel flexibility. The 129,690-gross-ton ship will offer both 3- and 5-night itineraries, visiting one or both of the cruise line’s private islands along with stops in Nassau or Cozumel, depending on departure date.

First Summer Season for Disney Treasure

Of special note through summer 2025 is Disney Treasure, sister ship to Disney Wish. While the new vessel is not due to debut until December 2024, she is already planned to have her first summer sailing from Port Canaveral offering 7-night Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Each sailing of the new vessel will include at least two days at sea for travelers to enjoy all the new features and amenities of the highly anticipated sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. Depending on the departure date and itinerary, the ship will be visiting Castaway Cay, Tortola, St. Thomas, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel.

With so much on offer from the iconic cruise line, Disney cruise fans have plenty to choose from to make the most of their summer vacation plans in 2025.