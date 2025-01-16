Larger Dogs Now Welcome on Upcoming Dog-Friendly Cruise

In a surprising move given the strict size and weight restrictions on dogs eligible for the upcoming inaugural “Tails of the Seas” dog-friendly cruise, Cruise Tails has announced that slightly larger dogs may now apply to join the November 2025 voyage.

The initial round of applications, which opened in early December, required that participating dogs (only one per stateroom) be no more than 20 pounds in weight and less than 18 inches in height.

Now, Cruise Tails has reached out to those registered to receive updates with the news that the weight limit has been increased.

Very large breeds are still ineligible for the sailing, but dogs may now weigh up to 28 pounds and still be welcomed aboard. The 18-inch height limit still applies.

“We can’t wait to emBark on this amazing adventure with you and your beloved pet,” the email invitation reads.

No explanation has been given for the increase in the weight limit, though it is described as a search for “a select few dogs” to join the special sailing. All dogs must still be in full compliance with established protocols, including vaccination requirements and health certificates.

The original weight and height limits were set as a very conservative approach to welcoming such a large group – up to 250 – dogs onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Islander cruise ship.

“This starting point eased the legal eagles minds about the dogs jumping overboard,” Cruise Tails’ FAQ reads. “But just to make sure, we agreed on this first cruise to be super conservative.”

Other restrictions such as limiting the overall number of dogs onboard and preserving some human-only spaces (including all restaurants, pools, and the ship’s casino) are intended to ensure the sailing goes off smoothly. This will hopefully make it easier to organize similar sailings in the future.

“Right now, we’re playing it extra safe with our ‘proof of concept’ inaugural voyage, and our rules reflect that cautious approach,” the website states. “After this first cruise, we expect to loosen the leash a bit. We’re working hard to break through the industry’s strict no-pet-dogs rule, so we can open the way for more flexibility in the future.”

Space for the now-slightly-heavier dogs is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Onboard will be plenty of dog-friendly fun, including costume contests, grooming tips, parades, “pet butlers” for each dog, puppy picnics, and more.

The 6-night cruise will depart Port Tampa Bay on November 18, 2025, with visits to Key West, Florida and Progreso and Cozumel in Mexico. The 85,619-gross-ton Margaritaville at Sea Islander can welcome 2,114 passengers at double occupancy, but only 250 staterooms will be hosting dogs on this unique voyage.

Why the Weight Increase?

It is possible the weight limit increase is in response to difficulties in finding enough interested travelers to fill up the available cabins. Some very popular dog breeds, for example, can easily cross the 20-pound limit.

According to the American Kennel Club, the French Bulldog, for example, is currently the #1 most popular dog breed in the country. The breed standard for the French Bulldog’s weight is as high as 28 pounds, and these chonky canines are often close to the upper end of that guideline even when healthy and well cared for.

Dog-Friendly Cruise (Photo Credits: Margaritaville at Sea & Wirestock Creators)

Similarly, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is #11 in national popularity, with an upper weight limit for females at 28 pounds, and 30 pounds for males.

Read Also: 10 Reasons Why I Would Never Take a Dog-Friendly Cruise

Both these very popular dog breeds are well under the 18-inch height requirement to join the Tails of the Seas cruise. Beagles, dachshunds, and cocker spaniels are other popular dog breeds that easily meet the height requirement but could be over the initial 20-pound weight limit.

Of course, even breeds that should naturally be smaller – such as Pomeranians, Chihuahuas, and other popular dogs – can often be overweight and might cross the threshold to be ineligible for the sailing.