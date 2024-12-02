You Can Now Apply for the Popular World’s First Dog-Friendly Cruise

Eager cruise-loving dog-owners can now apply to be considered as guests aboard the first-ever dog-friendly Cruise Tails sailing, a collaboration between Expedia Cruises of West Orlando and small cruise line Margaritaville At Sea.

The unique sailing was first announced earlier this month and the response has been overwhelming with more than 5,000 interested guests registering to receive further details.

“The enthusiasm and positive response we’ve received so far have been incredible,” said Steve Matzke, Cruise Tails Captain. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide such a unique travel experience where dogs are not just allowed, but celebrated as part of the family. This is more than just a cruise; it’s a chance to create lasting memories with your friends and family.”

Now, applications are available and travelers must completely fill out the application form to be eligible for consideration. There are restrictions, however, on which furry cruisers will be permitted to board Margaritaville at Sea Islander for the cruise in November 2025.

First of all, no more than 250 total dogs will be part of the sailing, and only one canine cruiser will be permitted in each eligible cabin, even if their human travel companions own more than one dog.

According to Cruise Tails’ FAQ, preference will also be given to “dog cabins” who are also traveling with two or more cabins of family members or friends without dogs.

All eligible dogs must also weigh less than 20 pounds and be under 18 inches in height. This restriction is part of legal requirements and more conservative guidelines to ensure all dogs are safely under control of their human companions.

“This is the first pet cruise ever, because until now everyone thought it was impossible. To ensure success, everything has been planned with an abundance of caution and safety,” the FAQ reads.

“We know after a successful first cruise, we will refine the cruise procedures and experiences. We anticipate being able to ‘loosen the leash’ on many of the protocols put in place for everyone’s safety and for the success of the inaugural sailing.”

The fees for the cruise will be heftier than many travelers may realize. In addition to human guests’ cruise fare, there is a $1,500 dog fee per pet. This is intended to help defray the costs of additional staff required to care for the dogs onboard, including keeping public areas and staterooms clean and sanitized as well as an onboard veterinarian.

The deposit for the sailing is $500 per person of the cruise fare plus $250 of the dog fee. The deposit is due when the application is submitted, but will be fully refunded if travelers are not selected for the voyage.

Furthermore, all travelers will be required to purchase travel insurance through Cruise Tails which will vary based on their cruise fare price.

The cost may be well worthwhile to interested, dog-loving travelers, as the sailing will indeed be ground-breaking with doggy daycare, pet spa activities, costume contests and parades, special “pet butlers” for each dog, puppy picnics, and much more.

In addition to opening the canine cruise for applications, the date of the sailing has been confirmed as November 18, 2025 departing from Port Tampa Bay. The cruise is a full ship charter and will not be available for booking by guests not affiliated with the canine cruisers, though not all travelers must have a dog in their stateroom.

At the moment, that is a 6-night sailing with plans to visit Key West, Florida as well as Progreso and Cozumel in Mexico. This itinerary may be adjusted to be more dog-friendly, however.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander Cruise Ship

“The ports are subject to change as we try to arrange for ones which will allow dog debarkation,” the FAQ reads.

Regardless of the ports of call ultimately confirmed, all dog owners will be responsible for ensuring their pet’s vaccinations and health certifications are current and fully comply with the requirements of each destination.

If this inaugural pet-friendly cruise is a success, future Cruise Tails sailings are definitely a possibility. The company is already working toward a spring 2026 sailing, and additional dates will be announced as plans progress.

It must be noted that some areas of the 85,619-gross-ton, Spirit class ship will be off-limits to furry passengers, including the ship’s casino, pools, and all restaurants. All dogs must also be leashed at all times when in public, and further onboard behavioral guidelines are sure to be announced as the sailing date approaches.