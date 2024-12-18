Tails of the Seas Will Be Name of Much Anticipated Dog Cruise

Following an enthusiastic contest with a pack of creative submissions, the official name of the world’s first-ever dog-friendly cruise has been chosen. In November 2025, travelers and their canine companions will embark on the first “Tails of the Seas” sailing!

The naming contest was held as a way to encourage further engagement and interest in the unique cruise opportunity aboard Margaritaville Islander, the flagship of the small cruise line Margaritaville At Sea.

The name “Tails of the Seas” was submitted by Shawn Loomis, who has won a human-only cruise for two courtesy of Margaritaville at Sea.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in the cruise naming competition. It was amazing to see such enthusiastic participation from our community, and we appreciate all of the creative names shared,” said Steve Matzke, Cruise Tails Captain.

“We will be opening more contest opportunities and are excited to give our community more chances to sail!”

The prize cruise will not be aboard the Tails of the Seas sailing, owing to the special nature of the voyage and the unique logistics involved in bringing dogs onboard.

Applications are still open for pet owners hoping to set sail with their privileged pooches, though the first round of cabin applications have already been filled. The second round still has limited availability and interested passengers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible while spaces remain open.

No more than 250 total dogs will be permitted on this first-of-its-kind cruise. All eligible dogs must weigh less than 20 pounds and be under 18 inches in height. All dogs must also be up-to-date on vaccinations and have health certificates from their veterinarians.

“This is the first pet cruise ever, because until now everyone thought it was impossible. To ensure success, everything has been planned with an abundance of caution and safety,” the cruise’s FAQ reads.

A $500 per-passenger and $250 per-dog deposit is due when prospective travelers apply for the sailing, but will be fully refunded if the guest is not selected to join the cruise.

Dog-Friendly Itinerary Confirmed

The canine cruise will depart on November 18, 2024 from Port Tampa Bay. The 6-night sailing has only recently had its itinerary confirmed as visiting Key West, Florida as well as Progreso and Cozumel, Mexico.

This is a typical 6-night itinerary for Margaritaville Islander. The organizing travel agency for the full-ship charter, however, took extra care to ensure that all ports of call are welcoming to the dogs onboard.

Pet owners will still be responsible to ensure their dogs meet all necessary requirements for sailing and visiting the ports if desired.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Prior to setting sail, “pre-boarding events” are also being planned for this very exciting cruise, which has already attracted the attention of online pet influencers, celebrities, and dog-friendly brands.

Extensive marketing and promotion is expected to be a part of this cruise, and sponsorship and exhibitor applications are also being accepted. All travelers will need to sign a media waiver before sailing.

This first Tails of the Seas voyage is sure to be setting the standard by which future dog-friendly cruises may – or may not – happen, and every precaution possible is being taken to ensure success so additional voyages can be planned.

If this sailing is as bark-tastically fun as hoped, a second Tails of the Seas cruise will potentially happen in spring 2026, sometime between March and May, depending on ship bookings and arrangements. At this time, no confirmations of future sailings have yet been made.