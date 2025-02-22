Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line News

Kyndall “Fire” Magyar Wins Major Award at Carnival Conference

By Catie Kovelman
Last Update:
Carnival Cruise Director Kyndall Fire
Carnival Cruise Director Kyndall Fire (Credit: Kyndall Fire)

As her nickname suggests, popular Cruise Director Kyndall “Fire” Magyar is certainly on fire. 

Along with many of her fellow Carnival cruise directors and fleet directors – including big names like Chris “Donkey” Salazar and Lee Mason – Magyar has spent the week of February 17, 2025, in Orlando Florida at the cruise line’s annual Entertainment Leadership Conference. 

The week is full of learning, growth, and camaraderie – and ultimately culminates in a formal gala where Carnival’s cruise directors are recognized for their achievements. 

While many were honored, Magyar arguably went home with the biggest award of the night, as she won the title of Cruise Director of the Year for 2024. 

“More to come on the Gala last night, but I just want to express my deepest gratitude to each of you for supporting and being a part of the journey this year, making this award and all it means to me so unforgettable,” Magyar wrote on her Facebook page.

This award has been a long time coming for the Texas-native, who has been working for Carnival Cruise Line since 2016.

Over the years, she has made history for the cruise line numerous times, such as by serving as the first female cruise director of Mardi Gras and as the inaugural cruise director for Carnival Jubilee – which is the newest vessel to join the fleet and Magyar’s current domain. 

Speaking to her good nature, Magyar was also eager to celebrate with her colleagues who were honored in different ways during what’s been dubbed “the Cruise Director Conference.”

For example, Tyler Meehan was named the “Have Fun Be Safe Champion,” Frankie Portera won the “Peer Choice Award,” and Deon Williams became the “Carnival Culture Champion” for 2024. 

New cruise directors, such as Keegan van Zyl (most recently onboard Carnival Magic) and the recently promoted Elizabeth “Lizzie” Clough (currently onboard Carnival Miracle), were also formally presented with their senior officer stripes earlier in the conference.

The Cruise Director of the People

Known for her bubbly personality and boundless energy, Magyar got her “Fire” nickname from another cruise director early in her career – which was given as a compliment for her unwavering positivity during a sailing that had been extended by a hurricane.

Essentially, it means that she rises from the ashes to always bring the heat and the fun, like a mythical phoenix, even when conditions aren’t ideal. 

Her contagious joy is one of the reasons why she is so popular both onboard and online – and she currently has a whopping 149,000 followers on Facebook and 48.9K followers on Instagram.

Kyndall Fire
Kyndall Fire

Speaking to this, her Facebook post about the gala earned nearly 3,000 congratulatory comments in less than 12 hours. 

“Nobody deserves this more than you! Congrats!”, one person wrote.

“Very much so well deserved!!!! I didn’t know what a CD was until the Jubilee last Feb, and boy did I learn WHAT and WHO they SHOULD be! No one even came close to your energy, your heart, your passion, your enthusiasm, and your vibrancy!”, another enthusiastic fan added.

She’s largely risen to social media stardom by sharing behind-the-scenes looks at what her life is like onboard and tips for future cruisers – essentially expanding the fun of being at sea to people watching at home. 

She frequently connects with cruise lovers by sharing sneak peeks of what being a cruise director is really like – such as by taking her followers backstage at the Family Feud Live game show she hosts or giving a behind-the-scenes look at her jam-packed schedule on embarkation day.

More recently, she shared tips on how to ensure a ride on the BOLT roller coaster – which can be found onboard Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Celebration, and Mardi Gras – to make sure future guests had a jump start on the fun.

GigSky Cruise SIM

