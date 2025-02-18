Cruise Director Offers Tips for Riding Carnival’s Roller Coaster

BOLT is the first ever roller coaster at sea – and Carnival Cruise Director Kyndall “Fire” Magyar is doing her best to make sure guests don’t miss out on the chance to ride.

The sea coaster first debuted on Mardi Gras in 2021, but can now be found on Carnival Celebration (2022) and Carnival Jubilee (2023) – which is Carnival’s newest ship and Magyar’s current home.

As one of the most popular and exciting innovations for thrill seekers at sea, there is obviously a lot of demand for cruisers lucky enough to sail on a ship with this attraction.

That said, it’s also easy for cruise guests who haven’t done their research to miss out on the opportunity – which is why Ms. Kyndall Fire posted her top tips in a recent Facebook reel.

Her first tip was to book early – before reservations run out and with time to rebook if poor weather leads to cancellations.

The ride cannot operate in heavy winds or if lightning is present – and rain is evaluated on a case by case basis.

“Definitely book as soon as you board. We got cancelled 3 times due to wind and finally on the 4th try got to ride,” one of Magyar’s followers confirmed.

It’s also important to note that cruisers cannot simply walk up to the roller coaster and ride.

Bookings must be made in advance on the Carnival HUB app, which cannot be done until embarkation day.

As many of the activities on Carnival sailings are automatically included in the cruise fare, passengers who are new to the family-friendly cruise line also might not realize that there is an extra charge to ride.

For $15, guests get to enjoy two laps around the 800-foot track. But as Magyar suggests, “book the family passes,” as these offer three rides for the price of two.

Last but not least, the Texas-native reminded guests to wear appropriate closed toed shoes – as those who show up barefoot or in flip flops may be turned away.

Although Crocs have often been a source of controversy among Carnival cruisers, Magyar confirmed in the comments section that they count as acceptable footwear as long as they are secured with a back strap.

A High-Speed Innovation

While thrill seekers may be used to seeing attractions like water slides onboard, the BOLT roller coaster is truly the first of its kind.

Known as the Ultimate Sea Coaster, the all-electric ride reaches speeds of up to 40 miles per hour and offers some breathtaking 360 degree ocean views.

In order to ride the open air attraction, guests sit on what looks like a motorcycle or jet ski – and whichever passenger is up front can control the speed using the handlebars.

For safety reasons, guests must be between 4’3” and 6’5” to ride and there is a maximum weight limit of 300 pounds per person.

Carnival’s BOLT Roller Coaster at sunset (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Kids under 12 are also required to ride with someone who is 15-years-old or older.

Unsurprisingly, BOLT has been met with much enthusiasm in the cruising community – which is likely why the ride was also included on additional ships.

“I highly recommend THE BOLT! It’s a blast,” one former guest exclaimed.

“Scared the bejeezus out of me! I screamed and laughed the entire 30 second ride,” another happy cruiser shared.

In fact, the ride has received such a positive response, the other cruise lines seem to be taking note.

Disney Cruise Line, for example, already features hybrid water coasters, such as the AquaMouse, onboard Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and the upcoming Disney Destiny.

But now, the new Disney Adventure will be setting sail with its own roller coaster at the end of 2025 – called Ironcycle Test Run – which will set a new record as the longest roller coaster at sea.