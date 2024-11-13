Keel Laid for TUI Cruises’ Second InTUItion-Class Vessel

A new ship began taking shape at Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, as TUI Cruises celebrated the keel laying of one of its newest vessels.

Less than a year after its initial steel cutting, Mein Schiff Flow has officially entered the next stage of assembly with its keel now in place to form the structure of what will be a 160,000-gross-ton ship, able to accommodate 4,000 passengers.

The construction milestone was highlighted in an official ceremony with TUI Cruises’ CEO Wybcke Meier and Cristiano Bazzara, director of the shipyard, in attendance.

“Keels of our ships are always particularly emotional,” said Meier during the event. “The Mein Schiff Flow, the sister ship of the Mein Schiff Relax, is now taking shape more and more every day.”

TUI Cruises’ new ships are being built using a method called “block construction,” where large sections of the ships, or “blocks,” are being built separately and then brought together in the dry dock.

The front of the ship, known as the “Troncone,” has already been placed and additional blocks are now being added and connected piece by piece until the ship’s full structure is complete.

The ship will be the cruise line’s ninth vessel – the third debut in three years – and is on track to debut in 2026.

Guest-Centered Features and Enhanced Design

As the second ship in the fleet’s new InTUItion Class, Mein Schiff Flow is joining the expanding fleet with a guest-focused design and updated amenities. The vessel will feature a three-deck atrium with expansive windows, and a two-deck Atlantik main dining room positioned at the stern for scenic views.

“What is also special for us is that the feedback from the guests has once again been incorporated into the development of the new ship class,” said Meier.

This includes the addition of a Captain’s Bar at the bow of the ship, providing vistas similar to those from the bridge, as well as indoor and outdoor dining at the French-inspired Sur Mer Bistro.

Mein Schiff Flow

Outdoor amenities include Agora on Deck 16, which is being designed to resemble a Greek village square with an infinity pool, live music, and more dining options, an 80-foot-long pool on Deck 17, and a fitness center on Deck 19.

“The eponymous ‘Flow’ is reflected in the entire design of the ship, as well as in the special atmosphere onboard, making it easy to let go, relax, and slow down,” Meier added.

The Mein Schiff fleet, which has traditionally been named numerically, has been growing quickly for the German-based cruise line. In April 2025, the company will debut its first InTUItion-class Mein Schiff Relax, also at 160,000 gross tons and able to welcome 4,000 passengers, in a naming ceremony in Malaga, Spain.

During the christening, which will feature “feel-good ambassador” Robbie Williams, Mein Schiff Relax will be joined by Mein Schiff 5 and Mein Schiff 7 as godmother ships.

Both InTUItion ships will operate using liquefied natural gas (LNG) and have been designed with future flexibility to operate on BIO-LNG and E-LNG, anticipated to bring further reductions in greenhouse gas emissions as Europe strives to see cruise ships reach net-zero emissions by 2050.