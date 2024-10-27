TUI Cruises Names Second inTUItion Class Cruise Ship

TUI Cruises has announced the name of what will become the ninth ship in their growing fleet, and the second new-build mega-ship in the innovative inTUItion class.

Following the precedent of the lead ship in the class, Mein Schiff Relax, the new vessel will not be numbered as has been traditional with the TUI Cruises’ fleet, but instead will have a distinct name – Mein Schiff Flow.

The new ship is planned to enter service in 2026 and will bring her own unique vibe to encourage travelers to “go with the flow” and enjoy the relaxing atmosphere onboard for a refreshing getaway.

“We are delighted that we can meet the increasing demand for cruises with the Mein Schiff Flow. Our ninth new build is based on the Mein Schiff Relax, which also belongs to the InTUItion class,” explained Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises. “The eponymous ‘Flow’ is reflected in the entire design of the ship, as well as in the special atmosphere on board, and makes it easy to let go, relax and slow down.”

Mein Schiff Flow will have a deliberately airy design throughout not only public areas, but carrying that theme into staterooms and suites.

While few details on the upcoming vessel have been released as yet, this “flow” of relaxation and a slower pace will surely be reflected in the ship’s architecture, color palette, lighting, artistry, and other design details.

Furthermore, as the second in the new class of ships, Mein Schiff Flow is likely to have very similar features to her sister ship. For example, details aboard Mein Schiff Relax that would be ideal aboard Mein Schiff Flow as well include the atrium’s panoramic windows, the terraced sun landscape, ample lounging spaces, and much more.

Of special interest and perfect for the airy “flow” of the ship will be the shadow roof, a unique design with an arched, open wicker-like style to promote air flow, coolness, and dappled sunlight.

“The iconic roof, which seems like a light-flooded grotto, will not only be visible from afar, it also offers guests a very special retreat. A unique place that probably doesn’t exist on any other ship,” said Björn Asmussen, architect at 3Deluxe, who helped design the roof for Mein Schiff Relax.

Mein Schiff Flow is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, alongside Mein Schiff Relax, which just successfully completed her first round of sea trials.

Fleet Growing Responsibly

With the two 161,000-gross ton inTUItion-class vessels debuting in 2025 and 2026, TUI Cruises is growing quickly. The new vessels dwarf the rest of the fleet, of which Mein Schiff 7 is the largest at just 112,982 gross tons.

Furthermore, the new ships will be able to welcome many more eager travelers with an expected capacity of 3,984 guests. In comparison, the rest of the fleet can only welcome approximately 2,500 passengers per vessel.

Mein Schiff Relax at Monfalcone Shipyard (Photo Credit: TUI Cruises)

“This will increase the capacity of the fleet by almost 60 percent,” explains Wybcke Meier. “This constant and sustainable expansion is part of our long-term strategy, in particular to serve the growing demand for experience-oriented cruises. The expansion of the fleet not only creates more capacity, but also enables us to reach different target groups and open up new markets.”

At the same time, TUI Cruises is mindful of the need for sustainable expansion and responsible cruising that meets environmental expectations.

Both new ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and will have shore power connections to minimize local impacts to port communities.

Other onboard steps are sure to be taken to ensure each ship is as environmentally conscious as possible, guaranteeing a long service life that can adapt to changing conditions and new environmental needs as necessary.

While Mein Schiff Flow‘s maiden voyage has not yet been announced, Mein Schiff Relax will welcome her first guests in mid-March 2025 and will be officially christened in Malaga on April 9, 2025.