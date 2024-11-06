Take a Peek at Mein Schiff Flow’s Indoor, Outdoor Spaces

TUI Cruises pulled back the curtain on its new-build Mein Schiff Flow, giving cruise-watchers a glimpse into the design of the ship’s indoor and outdoor spaces.

The 4,000-guest ship is the second in the line’s inTUItion class, following Mein Schiff Relax. Both vessels are under construction at the same Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Mein Schiff Relax, also with a capacity for 4,000 guests, will debut in spring 2025 and Mein Schiff Flow in 2026.

The cruise line promises that guests onboard Mein Schiff Flow will enjoy “a new way of experiencing lightness.” A three-deck atrium, for instance, will be a centerpiece of the ship, with natural light spilling in from oversized windows.

Airy designs are being integrated throughout the ship, particularly in lounge areas and restaurants. The main dining room, Atlantic, will be situated at the stern of the ship and feature large windows on decks 4 and 5, providing excellent sea views for guests.

Mein Schiff Flow, Captain’s Bar

A lounge at the ship’s bow, called Captain’s Bar, will also offer stunning ocean views similar to what the ship’s captain will see from the bridge.

Other notable venues include the French eatery Sur Mer Bistro, where guests can enjoy indoor and outdoor seating while indulging in freshly baked pastries and other treats.

Outdoor spaces are being crafted with relaxing sea views in mind. The ship’s name, announced in October 2024, refers to a “go with the flow” attitude of relaxation.

Kicking back and relaxing is the goal at two outdoor locations, Agora, on Deck 16, and an expansive pool area on Deck 17.

Mein Schiff Flow Pool

Agora will be designed to look like a Greek village square but with the luxury of an infinity pool, live music, and food and drinks. Guests can relax on lounge chairs or cushions while sunbathing or enjoying the shade under a traditional Greek-style Marcoon roof.

One deck up, guests will find an 80-foot-long pool, lounge furniture, and plenty of cocktails at Bar 17. Heading up to Deck 19 — Mistral Deck, guests can get a full workout at the ship’s fitness center, which will be fitted with soft flooring.

Mein Schiff Flow Dining Room

“The spacious outdoor areas of the Mein Schiff Flow make it easy for guests to leave everyday life behind and enjoy every moment of the trip,” said Christin Boos, head of hotel operations for Mein Schiff.

“My personal highlight is the floating jogging track under the Marcoon roof – an experience with a special work of art and a view of the pool landscape,” added Boos.

In addition to their restaurant and lounge offerings, and their outdoor deck spaces, both vessels in the inTUItion class will be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), significantly reducing emissions, and be fitted for shore power connections.

Read Also: Why Do Cruise Ships Use Port and Starboard Instead of Left and Right?

Shore power infrastructure enables ships to plug into local power grids and turn off their engines while in port, cutting pollution at port destinations.

Cruise Line Poised For Big Capacity Expansion

Besides the two ships currently under construction, TUI Cruises recently welcomed another new ship, Mein Schiff 7, which entered service in June 2024. The 2,900-guest ship is not an inTUItion-class ship.

Mein Schiff Flow

Constructed at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, Mein Schiff 7 was christened at sea and is currently based at Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands. The ship sails 7- and 14-day itineraries to multiple ports in the Canary Islands.

When Mein Schiff Flow enters service in 2026, she will be the cruise line’s third new ship in as many years, with all three vessels bolstering TUI Cruises’ fleet capacity by nearly 60%. The cruise line’s goals include opening new markets for its ships.

TUI Cruises, which is based in Germany, was created in 2007 and is a 50/50 joint venture between Royal Caribbean Group and TUI AG.