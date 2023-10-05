Iconic Piece of New Disney Ship Arrives at Shipyard

New photos and video have been released about a key moment in the construction of the upcoming Disney Treasure as the ship’s forward funnel has arrived at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany where the vessel is being built.

The funnel’s arrival adds one more piece to the ship and makes it even more recognizable as a Disney Cruise Line vessel.

Forward Funnel Arrives for Disney Treasure

The forward funnel for Disney Treasure has been successfully delivered to the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, where the new cruise ship is currently under construction. Photos and video show the funnel en route from where it was built in Poland and its delivery to the shipyard, where it will soon be mounted in place on the ship.

The first funnel – Disney cruise ships have two – was delivered in early February, and now the second funnel has arrived.

While the details of the funnel are not yet finished and it still needs to be painted in the bright red color so immediately noticeable for Disney vessels, it is clearly a Disney cruise ship funnel by the size, shape, and the Disney Cruise Line detailing visible on the side.

The funnel also shows a circular cutout near the aft section on the starboard side, likely for a section of the beloved 760-foot AquaMouse water coaster or for the Slide-a-Saurus Rex waterslide.

The funnel will also be home to the EPCOT-themed “Tomorrow Tower Suite” – an elite stateroom that will accommodate eight guests and has its own private elevator access. Dynamic artwork and futuristic accents will give the suite a chic vibe, with nearly 2,000 square feet of living space and separate eating, sleeping, and play areas for passengers to enjoy.

Disney Treasure Funnel (Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

On the outside of the funnel, the ship’s “Funnel Vision” screen and sound system will be mounted for at-sea movies and big screen projections during deck parties such as the Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party.

Mounting a funnel is always a momentous part of a cruise ship’s construction, as this is when the hull really begins to resemble the finished ship and can be distinctively identified.

What We Know About Disney Treasure

Construction on Disney Treasure began in January 2023, and only recently has the cruise line released more details about the ship’s overall theme, color schemes, and special venues.

The “Grand Reveal” for the ship was initially postponed for several days due to Hurricane Idalia, but eventually announced that the ship would feature venues and entertainment from several Disney favorite films, including Aladdin, Coco, The Lion King, The Incredibles, Zootopia, Moana, and Mulan.

The overall theme of the ship is “adventure” with décor and venues showcasing worldwide iconic Disney locations and even theme park connections.

“As we chart a course for adventure, we’re so excited for families to discover the excitement and exploration that awaits onboard the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

The 144,000-gross-ton Wish-class ship, sister to the amazingly popular Disney Wish, will be able to welcome 4,000 guests per sailing and is slated to debut on December 21, 2024. Also on board will be 1,555 international crew members to ensure every guest enjoys Disney Cruise Line’s magical service and unparalleled experiences.

Disney Treasure will be homeported from Port Canaveral, offering Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries, all of which will call at one of Disney Cruise Line’s private destinations in the Bahamas.

“The Treasure’s itineraries from Port Canaveral will include stops at one of Disney’s two private islands in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay, or the newly added Eleuthera at Lighthouse Point, starting from June 2024,” said Thomas Mazloum, President of the New Experiences Portfolio and Disney Signature Experiences.

As the ship’s construction continues and more details are announced, even more excitement is sure to build for the upcoming ship that will provide a treasure trove of magical memories to every guest.