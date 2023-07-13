Latest Update Shows Disney Treasure Construction Progress

Disney Cruise Line provides another update on the construction of its newest cruise ship, Disney Treasure. Set to join the fleet in 2024, the ship’s assembly is steadily progressing, with the recent installation of the bridge block marking a crucial stage of the shipbuilding process.

Disney Treasure will be the sistership to Disney Wish and a third LNG-powered cruise ship, which will begin operation in 2025. The design concept for Disney Treasure has generated a great deal of enthusiasm. Inspired by Walt Disney’s passion for travel and discovery, Disney’s Imagineers have created a design that captures the spirit of adventure.

Installation of the Bridge Block

Construction of Disney Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship, Disney Treasure, is advancing at a record pace. Although the first steel was only cut in January 2023, the workers at the Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, have completed most of the large block section installations.

June 26, 2023, saw the installation of the bridge block on Disney Treasure. This section of the ship houses key navigational equipment, including the ship’s wheel, allowing the captain and crew to control the ship’s direction and speed.

Disney Treasure Construction at Meyer Werft

With the structure largely assembled, attention will now turn to the inside, where crews will bring the Disney Treasure to life. This next phase involves fitting out the ship’s many amenities, including dining areas, entertainment venues, guest cabins, and public spaces. Something that we will be able to follow with Disney’s official construction log.

Detailing Every Step

Disney has launched a detailed log documenting each significant milestone in the construction process. Starting from the steel-cutting ceremony that marked the beginning of the ship’s construction in January 2023, the log chronicles the ship’s journey from its first stages.

Disney Treasure Construction at Meyer Werft

The journey began with the steel-cutting ceremony on January 19, 2023. This inaugural stage involved cutting the first piece of steel in the shape of the ship, marking the formal start of the construction process. This crucial step honored a longstanding maritime tradition, signifying the transition from blueprint to reality.

Photo Credit: Robert Fiebak

March 30, 2023, saw another significant maritime tradition – the Keel Laying Ceremony. As part of this ceremony, a newly minted coin was placed under the ship’s keel, symbolizing good fortune for the vessel and its crew.

The construction process has advanced rapidly with the installation of the bow on May 12, 2023, and on March 22, 2023, the Floating Engine Room Unit (FERU).

Disney Treasure Debuts in 2024

Disney Treasure is set to debut in 2024 and will be the sixth cruise ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet. Belonging to the Wish-class vessels, it will be the sister ship to Disney Wish, launched in 2022, and a yet unnamed third vessel set to enter service in 2025.

Weighing in at 144,000 gross tons, Disney Treasure will be powered by liquefied natural gas and feature 1,254 cabins. At full capacity, Disney Treasure will accommodate 4,000 passengers, supported by a crew of 1,555.

Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Treasure‘s designs reflect Walt Disney’s love of exploration. With interior designs that bring to life the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, guests will find themselves in some of Disney’s most legendary stories.

The ship’s central feature will be the Grand Hall, which for the first time will include three iconic characters – Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, and the animated Magic Carpet from the Disney classic Aladdin.

With more details set to be unveiled closer to the ship’s launch, the anticipation surrounding Disney Treasure continues to build. The ship’s launch will coincide with the opening of Disney’s second private Bahamian island, Lighthouse Point.