Hurricane Prompts Delay of Disney Treasure Reveal

Cruisers who were looking forward to Disney Cruise Line’s latest reveal about its newest ship, Disney Treasure, will have to wait a bit longer.

As Hurricane Idalia gains steam and barrels toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, the cruise line has pushed back the date of its virtual grand reveal.

New Ship’s ‘Grand Reveal’ is Postponed

Disney Cruise Line was all set to present a virtual reveal, by video, of its new-build Disney Treasure on August 30, 2023. However, nature intervened with a hurricane that is predicted to reach Florida in the coming hours, prompting the cruise line to delay its announcements until September 5.

The grand reveal will be contained in a video, “Unlocking the Disney Treasure: Adventure Awaits Onboard Disney’s Newest Ship,” offering Disney Cruise Line fans a sneak peek into what the ship will offer when she enters service in 2024.

Disney Treasure Reveal

On social media, the cruise line said: “Due to Hurricane Idalia, the virtual grand reveal event for the Disney Treasure has been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 5 at 11 a.m. ET. Be sure to tune into the Disney Parks Blog next Tuesday for a special look at what’s on board the all-new Disney Treasure.”

The video is expected to highlight three global locations, the Middle East, Mexico, and South America, perhaps a hint as to where the ship might sail after launch.

No itineraries have yet been announced by the line. The video also will unveil dining options, entertainment areas, and other shipboard spaces.

Hurricane Forces Port Action, Itinerary Changes

Along with the Disney Treasure event delay, Hurricane Idalia is forcing cruise lines to adjust itineraries in the Western Caribbean, since the storm emerged a few days ago as a tropical depression. Since then, it has slammed Cuba and headed west, affecting the Cozumel, Mexico, region, churning northeast toward Florida’s west coast.

Some cruise ships changed course, including Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Fantasy, which departed from Port Canaveral, on Florida’s east coast, on August 26. The ship originally was to sail a Western Caribbean itinerary but changed course and is now operating an Eastern Caribbean voyage.

Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Conquest also was forced to alter an itinerary. The ship was to sail from Miami on August 29, calling at Key West and then Cozumel on August 30, but will instead cruise east to Bimini and Nassau, in the Bahamas.

On land, Florida’s major ports also were preparing for Hurricane Idalia, particularly Port Tampa Bay, located on the Gulf of Mexico. The port already has suspended inbound traffic, and is operating at Port Condition Yankee. Gale force winds are expected in Tampa as the hurricane eventually makes landfall north of the city.

Disney Treasure Set to Debut in 2024

The 4,000-guest ship, which will be the sixth in the fleet, is under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. Disney Treasure, a sister ship to Disney Wish, will be the third to be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG).

At the shipyard, steel was cut in January 2023, and workers in June installed the ship’s bridge block, which houses key navigational equipment. With the exterior structure now largely in place, construction is underway on the ship’s interior, including staterooms, dining venues, and other public spaces.

Disney Treasure Construction at Meyer Werft

Disney Cruise Line already has offered some details about the new ship, including that the Disney character Aladdin will play a big role in the ship’s Grand Hall, which will sport Middle East, Asia, and Africa themes. The space will feature the iconic figures of the Aladdin and Jasmine characters, and their magical flying carpet.

Disney Treasure’s launch in 2024 will coincide with the opening of Disney’s second private Bahamian island, Lighthouse Point. It will be the line’s second private island in the Bahamas, already home to Castaway Cay. The cruise line is expected to invest up to $400 million on developing the 700-acre Lighthouse Point property.