Second Icon-Class Ship Will Have a Furry Family Member

Following the outstanding popularity of Rover, the “Chief Dog Officer” of Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International, has announced that the second Icon-class ship, Star of the Seas, will also have its own Chief Dog Officer onboard.

The furry member of the crew family will be named Sailor, and will set sail with the ship when it launches in late August 2025.

Chief Dog Officer Announced for Star of the Seas

The upcoming Star of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s second Icon-class vessel, and will offer many of the same amazing features as her sister ship – including the wagging tail of a Chief Dog Officer.

The cruise line first introduced Icon of the Seas‘ canine crew member, a female golden retriever named Rover, in January, just two weeks before the ship’s maiden voyage. Now, Royal Caribbean has announced that Sailor will join the crew of Star of the Seas.

Very few details about Sailor have been confirmed. The dog’s breed and age have not yet been announced, nor is it known whether the dog will be male or female – the official announcement only says that Rover will have a “sibling.”

While this could indicate another golden retriever – a very popular dog breed that is known for its friendly nature, excellent trainability, and adaptability – the term sibling could simply be a convenient description.

Many dog owners treat multiple pets of different breeds, or even different species such as cats, as “brothers” and “sisters” in the family structure.

It is also unknown whether Sailor will be aboard Star of the Seas for the inaugural sailings, though this seems likely with the announcement of the dog’s appointment to the crew more than a year in advance.

Furthermore, bringing the dog onboard ahead of the ship’s initial sailings will give the animal time to acclimate to the unusual environment and prepare for the business of being a friendly cruise line ambassador.

What Does a Chief Dog Officer Do?

While some cruise ships have permitted senior officers to have pets onboard – such as the popular “Bug Naked” hairless Sphynx cat that belongs to Captain Kate McCue of Celebrity Beyond – Rover and Sailor are the first-ever official canine crew members for a major cruise line.

While Sailor’s duties aren’t yet defined with Star of the Seas still under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Turku, Finland, Rover has been filling out and helping define the role of Chief Dog Officer.

The canine is more than just a furry ambassador, however. She provides comfort and happiness to crew members and guests alike, and has an active Instagram account (@chiefdogrover) to share her duties and insights into cruising on the world’s largest cruise ship.

Rover Dog on Icon of the Seas (Photo Credit: godwin_fernandes2000)

Those duties include joining in onboard trivia games, helping out at Guest Services, singing along at karaoke, previewing portraits with the ship’s photographers, playing fetch on the bridge, taking a lap around the jogging track, and much more.

Rover has even showed off “Royal bling” with a customized bone-shaped dog tag while posing with the one-of-a-kind $100,000 goblet aboard Icon of the Seas (a special purchase that comes with a lifetime unlimited drinks package!).

Undoubtedly, Sailor’s duties will be similar, and there might even be a doggy play date when the two canine crew members meet up for a run on the beach at Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Meeting Sailor

Star of the Seas was originally planned to debut on August 17, 2025, but has unfortunately been slightly delayed and will now set off on her inaugural cruise on August 31, 2025. The 250,800-gross-ton vessel will be able to welcome 5,610 travelers at double occupancy, and will be home to an international crew of more than 2,300 team members.

The second Icon-class ship will be homeported from Port Canaveral, offering Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, with each voyage including a visit to CocoCay. Bookings are now open for Star of the Seas, and new details and unique features of the ship will undoubtedly be announced in the months to come.